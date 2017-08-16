Oh, look: another Samsung battery recall. Though not as widespread as the Note7 debacle, this one is still important to pay attention to. If you received a refurbished AT&T Galaxy Note 4 (like for an insurance replacement) between December 2016 and April 2017, listen up.

Samsung and FedEx Supply Chain have determined that some of the non-OEM (i.e. Samsung didn't manufacture them) batteries used in these refurbished devices are counterfeit and show anomalies that would cause the cell to overheat. Basically, it could be bad news. Luckily for Note 4 owners, this phone came from the era of removable batteries, so all you need to do is swap in the new one.

FedEx Supply Chain will be sending affected consumers a new battery and shipping materials so that they can send back the faulty one. Units certified as good will have a green sticker on them to help you differentiate them. No injuries have been reported yet, but if you're looking for more information (such as it is), follow the source link below.