Noodlecake Studios is renowned and well-loved for some amazing games. Following up to 2014's Framed, a noir-style puzzle game, Framed 2 is a prequel-sequel that promises to bring the same comic book-style, world-altering wonder that defined the first game.

To celebrate the launch, Noodlecake has discounted the new game by 60% for the next seven days (making it $1.99 in the U.S.). But wait, there's more: it has placed the original Framed on a $0.12 sale. You have six days to pick it up at that price.

I'll include Play Store widgets for both games below for you to check out. If you're interested in either of them, at least you have several days to rack up some more Play Store credit — if you're lucky enough to get surveys from Play Rewards these days.