Genesis, the new luxury arm of car manufacturer Hyundai, has just announced that its cars will be able to take commands from the Google Assistant. Gone forever are the days of having to wait until you are actually buckled-up to set the thermostat. Now the next time it's a bit warm out, you can let Google know to start your car and turn on the AC.
This integration comes apparently courtesy of the Genesis app for Android and iOS, which is able to take commands via the Google Assistant. It even works with Google Home, if you have one.
The full set of commands is, unfortunately, pretty short. You can set a destination for your nav system, remotely start the car, set climate control, remotely lock/unlock the doors, and blare your horn and lights. For security, it will ask for a PIN when issuing commands. You'll also have to link your Genesis Connected Services Account. At least the price-tag for a Genesis includes 3 years of connected service.
Obviously, someone will have to review the Google Assistant integration. Sometimes you just have to take one for the team. I'll guess I'll even settle for the G80.
Press Release
GENESIS ANNOUNCES NEW GOOGLE ASSISTANT COMPATIBILITIES
- Genesis owners can now use the new Genesis app for the Google Assistant to remote start, lock or send a destination to their car via voice commands on Google Home, eligible Android phones or iPhones
- Commands can also be sent silently using a smartphone keyboard with the Google Assistant
- Experience exclusive demos of the Genesis app for the Google Assistant and other smart features at the WIRED Store in Santa Monica, CA from August 23 – September 4, 2017
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 16, 2017 – Genesis Connected Services is getting a lot more powerful with the introduction of the Genesis app for the Google Assistant today. All Genesis vehicles are equipped with three years of complimentary Genesis Connected Services, which allows connectivity into the car with technology like Remote Start with Climate Control, Destination Search powered by Google®, Remote Door Lock/Unlock and Stolen Vehicle Recovery. The Genesis app for the Google Assistant allows control of various functions of a Genesis vehicle with simple voice commands or smartphone keyboard inputs.
What It Does
This new integration provides owners with the flexibility of sending common remote commands to their Genesis vehicle three different ways:
- Voice commands via the Assistant on Google Home
- Voice commands via the Google Assistant on eligible Android phones or iPhones
- Text commands via the Google Assistant on a smartphone
Owners have the ability to send the following commonly used Genesis Connected Services commands to their vehicle via the Google Assistant:
- Sending a destination to the car’s navigation system
- Remote Start with Climate Control
- Remote Lock & Unlock
- Remote horn/lights
How It Works
To send commands to Genesis Vehicles via the Google Assistant on Google Home or a smartphone, engineers developed a way to link a customer’s Genesis Connected Services Account with the Google Assistant voice activated services. Once a customer has successfully linked his or her account, Remote Service commands can be sent to Genesis vehicles only after the Google Assistant prompts owners for their Connected Services Personal Identification Number (PIN).
Examples of these voice commands to the Google Assistant include asking about the weather and then remote starting the vehicle with climate control:
The image below demonstrates using the Assistant on phones by locating and sending destinations directly to the Genesis navigation system:
If voice commands are not an option in a certain situation, the Genesis app allows owners to send commands via the Google Assistant keyboard on their smartphone. For example, say you are in a crowded concert hall and cannot remember if you locked your car:
All of these features, in addition to the recently launched Genesis Virtual Guide, will be available to demo at the second annual WIRED Store in Santa Monica from August 23 through September 4, 2017. The luxury pop-up, presented by Genesis, offers a chance to experience new product demos blending the smart home with the smart car, and is the exclusive demo site for new smart features of the 2017 Genesis G90 — the Genesis flagship sedan, which focuses on combining human-centered luxury with cutting-edge innovation. For more information on the WIRED Store please visit http://store.wired.com or follow @WIREDInsider.
Contact:
Christine Henley
[email protected]
(714) 965-3547
Genesis Motor America
Genesis Motor America, headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif., distributes, markets and services Genesis vehicles in the United States. Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. A total of six new Genesis models will launch by 2021 and will compete with the world’s most renowned luxury car brands. All Genesis vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by an industry-leading warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services.
For more information on Genesis and its new definition of luxury please visit www.genesis.com
Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com.
