Last year, Gboard was updated with the ability to insert GIFs directly into any supported app. This initially only worked on Android 7.1 or higher, but was soon expanded to older versions as well. Google has now gone one step further with the latest Gboard beta, as you can now insert stickers and Bitmoji as well.

There is a new sticker tab in Gboard, accessible from either the top button bar (if you move it there) or the overflow menu. You can also reach it by pressing the emoji button and switching to the new Stickers tab at the bottom. Once you're there, you will be prompted to either install sticker packs from the Google Play Store, or download the Bitmoji app. Inserting stickers/Bitmoji will work with any app that already supports Gboard GIFs.

After you install a sticker pack or Bitmoji, each pack will show up on the bottom of the keyboard as an icon. Tapping the icon shows all the stickers available to use. Just like with GIFs, you can search for stickers. You can try out Gboard Beta 6.5 by signing up for the testing program and installing the latest update, or you can download it straight from APKMirror.