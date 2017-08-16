Those who might need to do some phone repair, like a daughterboard replacement to fix a bad microUSB port, or a battery swap to fix some unfortunate bulge, might be drawn by this particular deal. Over at Massdrop, there is a group-buy together for the iFixit Universal Bit Kit. Originally $99.95, you can pick up the set for a 30% discount at $69.99 (plus $9 for shipping), if you are willing to wait a bit. Not a bad trade-off.

If you're big into mechanical keyboards, like most of us here at Android Police are, then the odds are that you know the name Massdrop. For the unfamiliar, Massdrop is a "group buy" site that organizes periodic bulk purchases from manufacturers, ostensibly to save consumers money. Prices can be hit-or-miss, and there's always the question of delays, but it can sometimes get you a good deal.

The biggest disadvantages to Massdrop are that sometimes orders can be delayed for a while, and even if things go ideally, the expected ship date is almost always weeks to months ahead. Today's deal is set to ship by September 7th, so if you need this tool set before then, you might want to pick one up elsewhere.

This kit has a slightly-ridiculous 128 bits included — all made of high-quality 6150 steel — with a CNC machined aluminum driver and an oak wood case with magnetic closure. We have heard, though, that the magnets might not keep things together too well. The full list of bits included is below:

Phillips 000, 00, 0, 1, 2, 3

Flathead 1, 1.3, 1.5, 2, 2.5, 3, 3.5, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 mm

Torx T2, T3, T4, T5

Torx Security TR6, TR7, TR8, TR9, TR10, TR15, TR20, TR25, TR27, TR30, TR35, TR40

Hex 0.7, 0.9, 1.3, 1.5 mm

Hex Security 2, 2.5. 3, 3.5, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 mm

Hex SAE 1/16

Hex Security SAE 5/64, 3/32, 7/64, 1/8, 9/64, 5/32, 3/16, 7/32, 1/4

Nut Driver 2.5, 3, 3.5, 4, 4.5, 5, 5.5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 mm

Nut Driver SAE 1/4, 3/8

Square 0, 1, 2, 3

Pozidriv Pz0, Pz1, Pz2, Pz3

JIS J000, J00, J0, J1

Torq-set 6, 8, 10

Tri-wing 0, 1, 2, 3, 4

Tri-point Y000, Y00, Y0, Y1

Pentalobe P2, P5, P6

Clutch 1, 2, 3

Gamebit 3.8, 4.5 mm

Spanner 4, 6, 8, 10, 12

Triangle 2, 3 mm

Spline M5, M6, M8

Oval Bit

SIM Eject Tool

Magnetic Pickup Tool

Schrader Valve

Hook and Loop Driver

1/4 in to 4 mm drive adapter

1/4 in driver to 1/4 in socket adapter

1/4 in driver to 3/8 in socket adapter

1/4 in socket to 1/4 in driver

Those after the best deal possible might want to look elsewhere, though. To be sure, it's an exceedingly complete set with high-quality parts. The 6150 steel is also probably a lot better than most of the cheaper generic sets out there. But those looking for a cheaper deal can just as easily pick up something like this which Artem recently used to perform a battery swap on his Nexus 6. Keep in mind the order of magnitude difference in the number of bits included, and the quality of materials is not the same.

If you are interested, there's only one day left to pick this up. You'll have to hurry. And remember, it isn't expected to ship until September 7th.