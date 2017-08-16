2015's Huawei Watch is no longer the most recent smartwatch from the Chinese tech company, but in our eyes, it's still the best. Amazon and B&H are currently running a deal on the Huawei Watch in the very stealthy-looking black stainless steel finish with stainless steel link band for just $199.99, a full $200 off its MSRP.

The original Huatch's specifications remain pretty up-to-date, as Android Wear hasn't progressed in this regard. For your $199.99, you'll get a sapphire-topped 1.4" 400p AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 400, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, a 300mAh battery, and IP67 water resistance. It's also updatable to Android Wear 2.0.

Last time we posted a deal about this particular Watch, it was $199.99 open-box and $219.99 new. Now, it's just $199.99 for a brand-new unit from either Amazon or B&H. Shipping is free from both retailers, and B&H only charges tax if you're in NY or NJ. We're not sure how long this deal will last, so don't snooze if you really want one.