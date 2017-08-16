Article Contents
We're halfway through yet another week, and the month of August (ugh), which means that it's time for another app sales post. Today's list is pretty small and fairly lackluster, but here you go. And while you're digging around, be sure to head back to Monday's list.
Free
Apps
- Dual Browser (Paid) $4.99 -> Free; 4 hours left
- Dim Night Mode Screen - Night Mode Pro $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Quick Reminder Pro : To Do Notes Reminder Pro $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
Games
- A Persistent Illusion $1.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Lawst VR $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Sphere Slinger $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Survival Online GO $7.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Dungeon999 $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Ninja Knight $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Survival Island: Evolve Pro! $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Wings of Pythagorum $1.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Riptide GP2 $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Clue $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Tropical Ocean 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; 4 hours left
- Cubikon flat icon pack for nova launcher $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Magme - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Modern Material Theme for KLWP $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Rome 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Planetscape 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Tetron - Icon Pack $1.29 -> Free; 2 days left
- SuperWall Video Wallpaper $2.49 -> Free; 6 days left
- Embr - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Poweramp Widget Green Frog $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Sale
Apps
- My Budget Book $2.99 -> $1.99; 4 hours left
- SquareHome Key - Launcher: Windows style $3.99 -> $1.99; 3 days left
- Tasker $2.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left (previously covered)
- OfficeSuite Pro + PDF $14.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- DirectChat Pro (ChatHeads) $1.98 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Galileo Offline Maps Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- Jason’s Super Fast Food $7.99 -> $3.99; Time left not specified
- onTouch English Dictionary - Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
Games
- Swim Out $3.99 -> $2.59; 1 day left
- Castleparts $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Crashlands $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
- Enigmatis 2: The Mists of Ravenwood (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
- Grim Legends 3: The Dark City (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
- Kids Connect the Dots $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Riptide GP: Renegade $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Tibetan Quest: Beyond the World's End (Full) $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Vampire Legends: The True Story of Kisilova (Full) $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Gangstar City: Crime Miami PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Tsuro - The Game of the Path $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Earl's Mine Cart Adventures $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Epic Little War Game $5.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Great Big War Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Great Little War Game 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
Icon packs & customization
- Bordeaux S Next Launcher theme $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Designer Mega Clock Bundle LWP $17.99 -> $4.49; 6 days left
- Poweramp Widget Lightblue Alie $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Wheres my Wifi $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left (just no)
- Potato Thriller Portable $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left (um...)
- Auto Optimizer $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left (why, though)
