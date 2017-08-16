A few months ago, Logitech released beta versions of its Ultimate Ears companion apps for the BOOM 2 and MEGABOOM on the Play Store. The key difference between the betas and their stable cousins was the ability to integrate with Amazon Alexa. The stable apps have now been updated to include the same functionality.
Alexa voice integration is the only change mentioned for the new updates, as you can see from the changelog below. It's identical for both apps, so I've amalgamated it into one:
WHAT'S NEW
- Amazon Alexa voice integration on UE BOOM 2/MEGABOOM. The Amazon Alexa voice integration on UE BOOM 2/MEGABOOM feature works through a quick press to the Bluetooth button on your UE BOOM 2MEGABOOM. Amazon Alexa voice on UE BOOM 2/MEGABOOM is available in the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany only. Huawei MATE 9, Pixel, and OnePlus phones are not supported.
On updating the apps you'll be prompted to download a firmware update for the speakers and log into your Amazon account. Alexa should now be set up and you can get to grips with what you can do with it, like request music, order shopping, or ask questions. This comes more than a year after the UE speakers got support for Google Now voice interactions, but at least you get the full Alexa experience now. You'll still need to press the Bluetooth button on the device, there's no always on listening involved here. If you give it a try let us know in the comments what you make of it.
