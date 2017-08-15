Tasker is one of the most popular apps out there for modders and tinkerers, and it recently got a big makeover. The version 5 update included a major visual overhaul, bringing it in line with the material design we see in most modern Android apps. If you've been looking to try Tasker out but have been put off by the price tag, now's the time to give it a go. It's down to 99 cents on the Play Store (89 pence in the UK), which is frankly a steal for such a feature-rich app.
The changelog for the last update was incredibly long and is indicative of the vast array of things you can achieve with the app, including various automation tasks and actions. You can even plug other apps into it to do even more, including the excellent AutoTools, which also saw a sizable recent update. Combine them, plus a bit of imagination, and your Android device can become almost infinitely more useful.
It'll be on sale for the next 5 days, so you've got some time to mull it over. Grab it using the Play Store link below when you inevitably decide that it's worth going for.
