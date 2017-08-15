Rememory is an upcoming sci-fi mystery movie from director Mark Palansky, starring Peter Dinklage, Julia Ormond, and the late Anton Yelchin. In a rare move, it will get its debut on Google Play Movies & TV before it hits theatres. Even better, it'll be free for a limited period, from August 24th.
[Spoiler Alert] The film tells the story of visionary scientific pioneer (Martin Donovan) and his invention that can record and play people's memories. He's found dead soon after its unveiling, causing his widow (Julia Ormond) to isolate herself from the outside world until a mysterious character (Peter Dinklage) appears to help solve the mystery. It's currently got a rating of 8.6 on IMDB, so could be worth seeing. Take a look at the trailer below to whet your appetite further.
Lionsgate Premiere will be releasing the movie in theatres on September 8th, 2 full weeks after it'll debut on Google Play Movies & TV, so if you want to see it early you know where to go. It will be free from August 24th to September 20th, and available to users in the following countries:
United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Albania, Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Botswana, Cambodia, Fiji, Iceland, Jamaica, Macedonia, Malta, Namibia, Nepal, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Rwanda, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.
Press Release
REMEMORY
SCI-FI MYSTERY STARRING PETER DINKLAGE AND JULIA ORMOND
AVAILABLE FOR FREE FOR A LIMITED TIME EXCLUSIVELY ON
GOOGLE PLAY STARTING AUGUST 24, 2017
IN SELECT THEATRES SEPTEMBER 8, 2017
LOS ANGELES, CA (August 14, 2017) – REMEMORY, the sci-fi mystery directed by
Mark Palansky (PENELOPE, A SERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS) and starring
Emmy Award® winners Peter Dinklage (GAME OF THRONES, X-MEN: DAYS OF
FUTURE PAST) and Julia Ormond (MAD MEN, LEGENDS OF THE FALL), alongside
the late Anton Yelchin (STAR TREK, LIKE CRAZY), will debut exclusively for free for a
limited time on Google Play* on August 24, 2017. The film will also be released by
Lionsgate Premiere in select theaters on September 8, 2017.
REMEMORY was written by Michael Vukadinovich and Mark Palansky and produced
by Lee Clay and Daniel Bekerman. Robert Halmi and Jim Reeve serve as executive
producers. The film explores the ways in which our past defines the present. A visionary
scientific pioneer (Martin Donovan) is found dead shortly after unveiling his newest
invention: a device able to extract, record and play a person’s memories. His grieving
wife (Julia Ormond) retreats into her house and cuts off contact with the outside world
when a mysterious man (Peter Dinklage) shows up. After stealing the machine, he uses
it to try and solve the mystery, beginning an investigation of memories that lead him to
unexpected and dangerous places.
REMEMORY had its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival and marks the
first time that Google Play will exclusively debut an Official Selection from the festival.
The film was financed by Great Point Media who hold the international rights to the film.
*REMEMORY will be available for free from August 24 to September 20, 2017 on Google Play
Google Play to residents in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland,
Australia, New Zealand, Albania, Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Botswana, Cambodia,
Fiji, Iceland, Jamaica, Macedonia, Malta, Namibia, Nepal, Papua New Guinea,
Philippines, Rwanda, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
About Google Play
Google Play is an online store with millions of digital songs, movies, TV shows, apps,
games, books and more. With access to 40 million songs, thousands of new release
movies and next day TV shows, millions of apps and games, and thousands of news
sources, Google Play is your one stop shop for digital entertainment on any device.
About Great Point Media
Founded in 2012 by Robert Halmi and Jim Reeve, Great Point Media specializes in
development, investment and exploitation of intellectual property in entertainment media.
Halmi is an Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award-winning film and television producer
with over 300 production credits, including Tin Man, Farscape, and Lonesome Dove.
Reeve is an Emmy Award-winning producer with 25 years’ experience in production
finance and distribution with credits including Foyle’s War and Jack Higgins’ On
Dangerous Ground. Recent projects backed by Great Point Media include Lady
Macbeth, Christine, Rememory, Complete Unknown and The Party.
