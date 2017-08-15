Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Games

Danmaku Unlimited 3

Android Police coverage: Bullet hell shoot'em up 'Danmaku Unlimited 3' is out on the Play Store

Any fan of shoot 'em ups or bullet hell shooters should give Danmaku Unlimited 3 a look. Not only are you provided with a perfect 1:1 port that has absolutely no advertisements or in-app purchases, but the gameplay is phenomenal, and the touch screen controls work perfectly. Heck, even if you are new to the genre you are guaranteed a fun time thanks to the inclusion of multiple levels of difficulty. Any way you slice it there is no arguing that Danmaku Unlimited 3 is a quality release that anyone can enjoy.

Monetization: $4.99 upfront / no ads / no IAPs

DODGE. SHOOT. EXPLODE. REPEAT. The Ultimate Bullet Hell experience on mobile returns. Take to the skies once more as the last defender of humanity against overwhelming odds. Lovingly built to be enjoyed by newcomers and genre veterans alike, Danmaku Unlimited 3 is a perfect medley of the best aspects of classic Bullet Hell shooters wrapped up in a modern and approachable package.

PixWing - Flying Retro Pixel Arcade

Android Police coverage: [Hands-on] PixWing - Flying Retro Pixel Arcade, an enjoyable callback to simpler times

Sometimes it's nice just to sit down and play a game for the sheer enjoyment of screwing around in its world. I suppose that is why I am such a fan of classic arcade style gameplay. That is why I am so smitten with this weeks release of PixWing - Flying Retro Pixel Arcade. Sure, it may not have a story, and your end goal of climbing the leaderboard may not be as exhilarating as saving the world, but there is something to be said about a game that allows you to simply get out there and have some fun.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.29 ($0.99 IAP removes ads)

Fly biplanes, jets or even a dragon in this stunningly retro themed & colourful environment. Challenge your skills in the time trials as you fly through checkpoints collecting gems or chill out and just fly freely. PixWing is going to change the way you think about arcade flying forever. With unique full-body controls, you have complete 360 degrees control. Play as you like: beat time challenges and shoot blimps or just fly around finding the hidden collectibles.

Ristar

Android Police coverage: Sega's 'Ristar' is the latest title added to the SEGA Forever game collection

Ristar is the newest classic added to Sega's SEGA Forever collection. It is a side-scrolling platformer that uses a unique multi-directional control mechanic for intuitive navigation. Just keep in mind that this free version will be filled with advertisements and that HID controls are broken, forcing you to use the touchscreen controls, which are spotty at best. Hopefully, Sega can get it together enough to update their SEGA Forever title's, but until then I would say it is not worth paying the $1.99 to remove the ads at this time.

Monetization: free / contains ads / single $1.99 IAP full game unlock

Ristar joins the SEGA Forever classic games collection, a treasure trove of free SEGA console classics brought to life on mobile for the first time.

Titanfall: Assault

Android Police coverage: After a lengthy soft-launch period 'Titanfall: Assault' has officially launched, complete with lower rewards and more costly upgrades

Titanfall: Assault is Nexon's take on Clash Royale and its style of gameplay. That, of course, means loot crates complete with wait timers, in-app purchases that range up to $109.99 per item, and a rebalancing upon the global release that makes it all that much more difficult to advance. While the gameplay itself offers a fun RTS experience, it is entirely ruined by the developer's greed.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $3.99 - $109.99

Standby for Titanfall. Experience freedom on the Frontier battlefield in a new mobile RTS that redefines the genre with fast-paced action and intense PvP battles. Get your exclusive Android Scorch Titan today. Put your combat skills to the test by unleashing a powerful arsenal of Titans and Pilots, including units from Titanfall 2 plus brand new specialized units only for the mobile game.

Hey Duggee Jigsaws

Hey Duggee Jigsaws is a new puzzle game from BBC Worldwide that is focused on a safe and ad-free adventure for you kids. There are 22 puzzles to experience with 4 difficulty levels that should easily suit all ages. These difficulty levels are broken up into 4 piece, 9 piece, 25 piece, and 49 piece puzzles. All in all the gameplay is intuitive with its drag and drop controls, and the art style should appeal to most children.

Monetization: $2.49 upfront / no ads / no IAPs

Introducing Hey Duggee’s first puzzling app: Hey Duggee Jigsaw. Safe, ad-free fun for your little ones. Featuring 22 fantastic puzzles, each with four difficulty levels, the app will suit Duggee fans of all ages from Jigsaw Juniors to Puzzling Professionals.

cityglitch

Henk Boom's cityglitch is a turn-based puzzle where your goal is to save a haunted city from spooks and dark things that skitter. You accomplish this task by lighting up special runes that banish your enemies, which is always easier said than done. It will take a lot of experimentation to solve each puzzle, and there is a total of 95 levels scattered throughout 7 glowing cities. This means that you will have a plethora of content to make your way through before you find any repetition.

Monetization: $2.99 upfront / no ads / no IAPs

Cities are glitching out. they need you, city witch. Save the cities from their glitches. Solve turn-based puzzles on haunted city rooftops.

Sour Patch Kids: Zombie Invasion

Man alive do I love me some Sour Patch Kids. They used to be my go to when frequenting movie theaters and now I can say the same where gaming is concerned. Though, I would not recommend trying to eat when playing Sour Patch Kids: Zombie Invasion, as it is a Daydream VR game. To be more precise, it is a stationary first-person shooter where your goal is to shoot wave after wave of zombie Sour Patch Kids. While it is not the most original concept, the gameplay is solid.

Monetization: $2.99 upfront / no ads / no IAPs

Zombie SOUR PATCH KIDS® candy are on the attack and it’s your job to protect all that is Sour and Sweet. Fight on the front lines in your very own zombie zapping defense tower. Upgrade your arsenal with the latest in zombie terminating tech and defeat wave after wave of zombie SOUR PATCH KIDS® candy as they descend upon your gummy world.

Swim Out

Casual puzzle games that are intended for relaxation purposes don't seem to get as much play as they used to. But that didn't stop Lozange Lab from releasing Swim Out, and that is a good thing. You see, while Swim Out is an enjoyable strategic turn-based puzzle game, it is its theme of water-based landscapes that really allows it to shine. And seeing that it just released this week Lozange Lab has placed it on sale for $2.59 for the next two days.

Monetization: $3.99 upfront / no ads / no IAPs

Dive into the relaxing and refreshing atmosphere of Swim Out, a strategic, turn-based puzzle game, that will transport you into a sunny day by the swimming pool, the river or the sea. Plan each of your strokes wisely and be sure to never cross any other swimmer's path if you want to peacefully enjoy the sea view on a cosy chaise-longue.

Burgle Bros

Boardgames have become quite the trend in the last few years. That is why it is no surprise to see so many adaptations releasing onto Android, as they tend to convert over well to a digital form. This week we have the release of Burgle Bros, a heist game that has you strategically solving brain-twisting puzzles. While the pass and play multiplayer may not be to everyone's taste, the single player campaign is quite fun.

Monetization: $4.99 upfront / no ads / no IAPs

Burgle Bros requires stealth, planning and a little bit of luck. In the tradition of classic heist movies like Ocean's 11 and The Italian Job, you assemble your crew, make a plan, and pull off the impossible. Push your luck or play it safe - your decisions impact everyone on your team.

Toy Clash

Toy Clash is another Daydream VR game, but this time around we have a tower offense title styled much like a classic tabletop game. It offers 32 challenging stages with 6 unique units. While the game should work on most Daydream compatible devices, I did notice that it doesn't work on the Galaxy S8+. Short of some apparent device incompatibility, Toy Clash appears to offer a solid experience that shows off exactly what Daydream is capable of. So if you want to pick this title up, you may want to do so soon as it's $1.99 sale will only last for the next two days.

Monetization: $4.99 upfront / no ads / no IAPs

Get ready for a fierce battle of cute toys on table-top. Use your mighty magic and unique toys to stop annoying opponents from making a disturbance. Toy Clash is a tower offense game that uses toys to prevent the attack of enemies break down their towers. Upgrade your toys and use your own strategy to win the battle.

Dino Run 2

Apparently Google has placed a hidden dinosaur themed endless runner in its Chromium browser. All you have to do to access it is try to connect to a website while not being actually connected to the internet and it will show up. Well, it would appear that some enterprising individual has taken that idea and ran with it. Dino Run 2 is the culmination of that effort. As you can imagine, it too is a dinosaur themed endless runner. Luckily it contains a lot more content than the browser version that inspired it.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Play as a small T-Rex Dino running away from the End of All Days.

Random Generated World.

Random Generated Obstacles.

Challenging and Difficult.

Complex control over the Jumping/Running.

Rewarding in-game collecting System.

NO In-game Purchases.

Endless fun.

What's Up, Snoopy? - Peanuts

Now that Charles Schulz is gone it would appear that his family has no qualms profiting off of his famous Peanuts cartoon. With the recent release of The Peanuts Movie, it would seem that this trend is picking up speed. That is why it is no surprise to see so many Peanuts related games releasing onto the Play Store as of late, with What's Up, Snoopy? - Peanuts being the most recent title to be released. It is a simple collection of 10 different mini-games with a story and arcade mode. While it offers nothing too groundbreaking, kids should easily get a kick out of its simple mechanics.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Hang out with the Peanuts gang and test your skills in a series of fast-paced mini-games in What's Up, Snoopy? Play 10 different mini-games like tennis, sledding, skateboarding, and diving as well as more unusual pastimes like pancake-snatching and Linus-tossing. Play as Snoopy and interact with fan favorites like Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Schroeder, Sally and Woodstock. Help Snoopy become top dog at all the neighborhood mini-games in WHAT'S UP, SNOOPY?

Once Upon a Tower

Once Upon a Tower is an endless runner with a twist. Instead of endlessly running you are slowly but surely falling down a tower. Of course, there would be no challenge unless there are enemies and obstacles in your way as you make your descent. Just keep in mind that the title is still being tested as a beta release, so there may be a few bugs or unfinished concepts to the gameplay.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from ?-? (not listed)

--

Ever wanted to escape somewhere else? Ever felt like you were trapped in a high tower? Ever found yourself waiting for the valiant knight to save you? Wait no more. Cause he isn’t coming, dear -- No, really, he isn’t. He was literally eaten by that guardian dragon over there.

Piece Out

Piece Out is a minimal puzzle game where you rotate shapes in order to slide them into a correspondingly shaped positions on the board. The controls are simple enough. You simply slide to move or tap to rotate and flip your shapes. When you consider that there are over 700 puzzles to solve and that a new puzzle is added by the developers every day, there should be no worry of running out of content anytime soon.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

--

Exercise a piece of your mind while you exercise peace of mind as you flip, slide and spin to untangle puzzles in Piece Out — a new innovative puzzle game from the creators of hit games DUET and Basket Fall.

Iron Fist Boxing Lite : The Original MMA Game

While Iron Fist Boxing may not be the newest game on the Play Store, this Iron Fist Boxing Lite : The Original MMA Game version actually is. This way you are no longer prohibited by an upfront cost, as this lite version can be installed for free. Now you should be able to get a sense of what this boxing game offers without going out of pocket.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $1.49 a piece

--

IRON FIST BOXING Lite is the original real-time 3D MMA fighting game on Android now in Lite version. Click on MORE to learn why you should get IRON FIST BOXING Lite now. Today, you’ve decided to take your fighting career to a new level. Training hard for the World circuit, your arms ache as you pummel the punching bag, building the muscles, focus and technique that you’ll need to win.

Taps

If you enjoy grid-based puzzle games similar in style to Minesweeper, then you'll definitely want to give Taps a look. It's a minimal puzzle game that tasks you with matching numbers represented in two differing grids. By tapping on certain sections of the bottom board, it is your goal to match the numbers represented on the board located at the top of the screen. While the gameplay most certainly builds in challenge, the relaxing music contained within the soundtrack allows for a pleasurable experience no matter how tough the game gets.

Monetization: free / contains ads / single $2.49 IAP removes ads

--

Open your mind to the simplicity of Taps and discover the ever growing challenge that awaits. Take the journey and enjoy the puzzle you have been waiting for.

Snake Towers

Snake is a game that is nearly synonymous with cellular phone gaming. While many have tried to reinvigorate the gameplay for modern times, it would seem few have been successful in their efforts so far. That is until I came across Snake Towers. It takes the tried and true gameplay of Snakes and breathes new life into the goal of the game. Now it is your job to endlessly upgrade your snake in order to progress past your initial limitations.

Monetization: free / contains ads / single $3.99 IAP removes ads

--

On top of the tallest towers in the universe lives a snake like creature. Endlessly wandering around, looking for shiny objects and upgrades, in order to prolong his short existence. Slither from tower to tower looking for gold pieces that make your tail grow. Find rare gems and upgrades to help you on your journey. But beware of the cursed towers, they will challenge you with reversed controls or shaking grounds, just to name a few.

JetCrash

JetCrash is a simple game of progression where you fly a craft as far as you can. By collecting fuel along the way, you will be able to progress further. As you fly around you collect coins. These coins will be used for upgrades to your craft and will allow you to progress even further. Which is the entire point of this game, to fly as far as you can.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAP from $0.99 - $5.99 ($0.99 removes ads)

--

111% New arcade game "JetCrash" .!. Fly to infinity and beyond. You can feel huge crash with simple control. Destroy enemies with special Jet. Upgrade your jet plane to destroy more powerful enemies. This is a simple, addictive arcade and action game.

Star Pirates Infinity CCG

Star Pirates Infinity CCG is yet another collectible card game released on Android. What sets it apart from the rest is the way it utilizes 4 unique factions, each with different abilities and strategies. The gameplay is billed as simple and engaging, so it should make for a good title to pick up and play without worrying about a the hassle of trying to learn a myriad of rules.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $7.99

--

Fight for your place in the Galaxy. In Star Pirates Infinity, take control of 1 of 4 unique Factions, unleash powerful cards, and seize control of the battlefield.

Cavefall

It would appear that Downwell's popularity has inspired a slew of clones. While the gameplay still fits squarely in the endless runner category, the fact that you are trying to fall as far as you can is what defines the gameplay in these clones. This definition is where Cavefall squarely fits. Some would say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. In this particular case, I would say I agree.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.49

--

Descend the dark caves and uncover lost secrets with easy to learn single-tap controls. Kill enemies and avoid deadly traps to get the new highscore. Collect glowing orbs to unlock new powerful upgrades and powerups.

Flippy Knife

It is not all that often that you see an original concept released on the Play Store. Most games clone one another's gameplay without much thought, but Flippy Knife appears to have taken an original idea and ran with it all the way to the bank. The concept is quite simple, flip your knife so that it sticks into an object blade first. Performing this action, on the other hand, is pretty challenging. The cool thing about this core gameplay mechanic is the fact that each knife (and there are a ton of them) has its own physics. Throwing each one will give you a different feel of control, which should give the player plenty of reason to stay the course and unlock as many knives as possible.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $18.99

--

Flip the knife in the forest. Become a great Master of knife flipping using the best knives from all over the world. Stick the knife back into the stump and collect combo. Jump on the shelves and collect treasure bags. Climb the trees and catch drone. Hit the target to open golden chest. Leave the routine for a funny adventure with Flippy Knife and remember - never give up.

Not Not - A Brain-Buster

Not Not - A Brain-Buster is a nifty puzzle game that uses word play to confuse the player. It will give you instructions as to how it wants you to move the cube on your screen. The thing is, you can not take these directions literally. You will need to use your logic skills to decipher what it is the game actually wants you to do.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $31.99

--

Not Not puzzle game is the ultimate brain-busting challenge based on logic and orientation. Follow the written instructions to swipe your character towards the correct direction (up, down, left or right) and victory. As you reach higher levels in the game, increasingly complex and varied instructions will require use of both your logic and dexterity for you to succeed.

Wyvern

Wyvern is a super old-school MMORPG that has been down since 2011 due to server and legal issues. The good news is that it is back in mobile form and you can pick it up today on the Play Store. It features 16 player races and 42 character types, all with different abilities. But what is truly exceptional is the fact that there are thousands of maps that can be explored. Frankly, the sheer amount of content on offer almost sounds intimidating.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

--

Wyvern is an indie multiplayer fantasy/adventure role-playing game designed for mobile. It has a retro look and feel, with old-school graphics reminiscent of late-1980s games. Despite its simple appearance, Wyvern is vast and exciting. Wyvern offers some in-app purchases for convenience. You can be competitive in the game without making any in-app purchases.

If you are looking for a competent soccer game on Android, then I implore you to look no further. Retro Soccer - Arcade Football Game has officially nailed the soccer sports game on Android. I mean sure, I would definitely place this release under the arcade sports category. So those looking for simulation experience might be disappointed. But hey, you can't please everyone. Just watch out for the numerous in-app purchases, and you should be fine.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Take on hundreds of challenge matches (including some of the best comebacks and upsets in football history.) as you collect your favorite soccer legends and create a dream team for the ages. Play the beautiful game your way, going for glory across world trophy and league competitions and earn bragging rights by sharing replays of your best goals.

Armor Age: Tank Wars

Armor Age: Tank Wars is a new tactical RTS from HeroCraft Ltd. It features real-time PvP as well as plenty of campaigns and survival missions where you control a platoon of tanks in a variety of tactical situations. Just keep in mind that this release is still a work in progress. So that does mean it may not run correctly on your device currently. For those that can get it running, well, you have a lot of tank RTS goodness to look forward to.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Take command of a platoon of these battle vehicles and lead it through a whole row of battle operations. Fight in campaign and survival modes. Level up your tanks and their crews and get blueprints for new technology. Pick up to six tanks for your platoon from a multitude of real-world combat vehicles, each with its own role on the battlefield.

