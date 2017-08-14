ZTE phones are well known for delivering great bang for the buck - the Axon 7 and$99 ZMAX PRO immediately come to mind. Now, there's a new ZMAX phone on the block, the Blade ZMAX, and it offers quite a few flagship-level features for only $129.

The Blade ZMAX sports a 6.0" 1080p IPS display that is topped by 2.5D Dragontail glass. It's powered by a 1.4GHz Snapdragon 435 and 2GB of RAM, and packs 32GB of storage with microSD expansion. The battery weighs in at a hefty 4080mAh, which should make for a long-lasting phone, especially since it's coupled with a 1080p panel. These specs aren't bad at all, and it's nice to see such budget-oriented phones get this much storage as standard nowadays.

Camera-wise, we get an iPhone 7 Plus-esque 16MP/2MP sensor combo that aims to deliver photos with depth-of-field effects. Your selfies will come courtesy of an 8MP unit up front, which is rather high in the megapixel count as far as front-facing cameras go. Other noteworthy features include capacitive keys (boo), a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C with Quick Charge 2.0, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Oh, and yes, there is a headphone jack.

Want one? If you're on MetroPCS, you can pre-order it today at that $129 price. If you pre-register and end up purchasing it, you'll also get a free $25 Google Play gift card. The Blade ZMAX will be available in-store on August 28th.