ZTE phones are well known for delivering great bang for the buck - the Axon 7 and$99 ZMAX PRO immediately come to mind. Now, there's a new ZMAX phone on the block, the Blade ZMAX, and it offers quite a few flagship-level features for only $129.
The Blade ZMAX sports a 6.0" 1080p IPS display that is topped by 2.5D Dragontail glass. It's powered by a 1.4GHz Snapdragon 435 and 2GB of RAM, and packs 32GB of storage with microSD expansion. The battery weighs in at a hefty 4080mAh, which should make for a long-lasting phone, especially since it's coupled with a 1080p panel. These specs aren't bad at all, and it's nice to see such budget-oriented phones get this much storage as standard nowadays.
Camera-wise, we get an iPhone 7 Plus-esque 16MP/2MP sensor combo that aims to deliver photos with depth-of-field effects. Your selfies will come courtesy of an 8MP unit up front, which is rather high in the megapixel count as far as front-facing cameras go. Other noteworthy features include capacitive keys (boo), a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C with Quick Charge 2.0, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Oh, and yes, there is a headphone jack.
Want one? If you're on MetroPCS, you can pre-order it today at that $129 price. If you pre-register and end up purchasing it, you'll also get a free $25 Google Play gift card. The Blade ZMAX will be available in-store on August 28th.
Press Release
ZTE USA’s Blade Series is Now Bigger, Bolder and Better Than Ever with the ZTE Blade Z Max on MetroPCS
The successor to the ZMAX Series, the ZTE Blade Z Max packs top-of-the-line features at a price that is almost too good to be true
RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZTE USA, the fourth largest smartphone supplier in the U.S. and second largest in the no-annual contract market*, today announced the evolution to its award-winning ZMAX smartphone series with the ZTE Blade Z Max. This value-packed smartphone is equipped with a 6-inch Full HD screen, dual-rear cameras, expandable memory and a super large 4,080mAh battery. Available for pre-order online today at https://www.metropcs.com/BladeZMaxComingSoon.html, the Blade Z Max will be available in select MetroPCS stores starting August 28 for only $129 MSRP.
“The Blade smartphone series showcases the ability of ZTE to bring affordable premium devices to the masses and we are excited to bring this line to MetroPCS for the first time through the ZTE Blade Z Max,” said Lixin Cheng, CEO of ZTE Mobile Devices. “The Blade Z Max brings top-of-the-line features and specs to consumers at a price point that provides unmatched value.”
Coming in at under $130 MSRP, the ZTE Blade Z Max provides users with functionality and value with:
- Amazing Photos: Equipped with a 16MP and secondary 2MP rear-facing camera gives the phone incredible image options that allow you to choose from the bokeh, monochrome and portrait effects. An 8MP front-facing camera allows for even better selfies.
- A Maximized Viewing Experience: Watch your favorite shows and movies come to life with a 6-inch Full HD LCD display with scratch-resistant glass. Your entertainment never looked so good.
- A Super Large, Long-Lasting Battery: With a powerful 4,080mAh battery that puts any of its competitors in the dust, you can talk for up to 31 hours straight or keep it on standby for 22 days. And with Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 2.0 capabilities you can charge quickly to keep talking, texting or streaming for long periods even while on the go.
- An Intuitive Rear Fingerprint Sensor: Security has met its match with the ZTE Blade Z Max’s rear fingerprint sensor that’s quick and responsive. Also, save up to five fingerprints to access your favorite applications at a simple touch.
- Performance That Lasts and Memory That Expands: The ZTE Blade Z Max is equipped with a 1.4GHz Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Mobile Platform that is designed to keep up with you throughout the day. Plus, with up to 32GB of internal memory, expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card, you can store all your favorite photos, videos, music and more.
For full list of phone specifications and features, visit https://www.metropcs.com/BladeZMaxComingSoon.html.
