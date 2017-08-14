Article Contents
Welcome to the start of another week. August is already half-over, if you can believe that — I sure can't. I have another large list of apps for you today, some of which are actually pretty good. So head on down, find something you like, and be sure to offer your own recommendations from the lists below in the comments for others to find. The highlight today, obviously, is the selection of Final Fantasy games on sale.
Free
Apps
- Rotate Screen Orientation $0.99 -> Free; 2 hours left
- Learn Spanish $1.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Bowl! Drill! Score! Stat! $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Cambi Photo Camera $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Put It Down! Stop Texting and Calling When Driving $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Password Saver $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Yoga (Offline) $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
- Kids phonics dictionary $3.49 -> Free; 4 days left
- Digital Dashboard GPS Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Thai phrasebook - Thai Talk Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- One click to health PRO $1.49 -> Free; 7 days left
- Sort2Folder - file sorter $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Games
- The Great Fusion $1.99 -> Free; 2 hours left
- The Passenger $0.99 -> Free; 2 hours left
- You Lose $0.99 -> Free; 2 hours left
- Cavernaut $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Creepypasta + SCP - PREMIUM $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- Daregon : Isometric Puzzles $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Dead Ship $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Calc Fast $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Socxel | Pixel Soccer | PRO $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Whack A Dinosaur 2 $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- City Defender VR $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Zombie Slaughter House $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Coin Princess V $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Infinity Dungeon Evolution $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Dinosaur Assassin Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Ice Age Hunter Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Magic Greenhouse 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 2 hours left
- Astrolabe 3D App Launcher $5.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- Atlantis 3D Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Fixter Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Gravity Home Pro $1.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- XIM - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Graby Spin - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Poweramp skin Black Pink $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- TwoPixel - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Modern Material Theme for KLWP $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Rugos Premium - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- S8 Pixel - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- S7 UI - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Floral Summer Watch Face $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
- Game of Life Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- S6 UI - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
Sale
Apps
- Droid Automation - Pro Edition $3.49 -> $1.49; 3 days left
- Video2me Pro: Gif Maker, Video-Mp3 Editor, Trimmer $2.90 -> $1.49; 3 days left
- MailDroid Pro - Email Application $6.99 -> $4.49; 4 days left
- Binary Translator &Converter++ $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- BioRhythmsMeter $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Clean Calendar Widget Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Math Effect Full $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Secret Video Recorder Pro- SVR $2.99 -> $1.49; 5 days left
- VGBAnext - GBA / GBC Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; 5 days left
- Childhood diseases $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- DD-WRT Companion $3.49 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Learn Japanese Pro $3.49 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Learn Korean - Grammar Pro $3.99 -> $2.49; 6 days left
- My Wallets $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- BEATS PRO - Instrumentals $2.49 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- BEATS 2 XL Freestyle Riddims $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Neutron Music Player $6.99 -> $4.99; Time left not specified
- Pyrenees Mountains $2.77 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
- Shift.Cal+ $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
Games
- Incomming Alarm (for OGame) $4.49 -> $1.99; 2 days left
- Greenskin Invasion $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- A-2481 $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Escape games : RoomBreaker $3.49 -> $1.99; 5 days left
- Aurora Draughts $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
- Dinosaurs Coloring Game PRO $4.49 -> $2.49; 6 days left
- Join the Dots - Fruits PRO $3.49 -> $1.49; 6 days left
- Graven: The Purple Moon Prophecy (Full) $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- SKY STEEL - Ultimate Edition $2.99 -> $1.99; 7 days left
- Sparkle 2 $7.99 -> $4.49; 7 days left
- Wing Zero X $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Wing Zero 2 - Ultimate Edition $2.99 -> $1.99; 7 days left
- Dark Parables: Mermaid (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- FINAL FANTASY $6.99 -> $3.49; Time left not specified
- FINAL FANTASY II $6.99 -> $3.49; Time left not specified
- FINAL FANTASY III $12.99 -> $6.49; Time left not specified
- FINAL FANTASY IV $15.99 -> $7.99; Time left not specified
- FINAL FANTASY IV: AFTER YEARS $15.99 -> $7.99; Time left not specified
- FINAL FANTASY V $15.99 -> $7.99; Time left not specified
- FINAL FANTASY VI $15.99 -> $7.99; Time left not specified
- FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS $13.99 -> $7.99; Time left not specified
Icon packs & customization
- STALLION Digital Clock Widget $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- STALLION Next Launcher Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Venus in HD Gyro 3D XL $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Fantasy Substratum Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left unknown
- [Substratum] Destiny Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not unknown
- [Substratum] DestinyDark Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left unknown
- [Substratum] Risalto $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left unknown
- [Substratum] Valerie $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left unknown
- Easy Home - The Android Launcher $3.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Screen Lock Pro : Power Button Savior $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left (why though)
- Total RAM Speed Booster $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left (no)
- Total Manager for Android $8.99 -> $0.99; Time left unknown (no)
