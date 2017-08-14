Welcome to the start of another week. August is already half-over, if you can believe that — I sure can't. I have another large list of apps for you today, some of which are actually pretty good. So head on down, find something you like, and be sure to offer your own recommendations from the lists below in the comments for others to find. The highlight today, obviously, is the selection of Final Fantasy games on sale.

Free

Apps

  1. Rotate Screen Orientation $0.99 -> Free; 2 hours left
  2. Learn Spanish $1.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  3. Bowl! Drill! Score! Stat! $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  4. Cambi Photo Camera $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  5. Put It Down! Stop Texting and Calling When Driving $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  6. Password Saver $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  7. Yoga (Offline) $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
  8. Kids phonics dictionary $3.49 -> Free; 4 days left
  9. Digital Dashboard GPS Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  10. Thai phrasebook - Thai Talk Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  11. One click to health PRO $1.49 -> Free; 7 days left
  12. Sort2Folder - file sorter $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Games

  1. The Great Fusion $1.99 -> Free; 2 hours left
  2. The Passenger $0.99 -> Free; 2 hours left
  3. You Lose $0.99 -> Free; 2 hours left
  4. Cavernaut $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  5. Creepypasta + SCP - PREMIUM $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
  6. Daregon : Isometric Puzzles $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  7. Dead Ship $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  8. Calc Fast $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  9. Socxel | Pixel Soccer | PRO $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  10. Whack A Dinosaur 2 $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  11. City Defender VR $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  12. Zombie Slaughter House $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  13. Coin Princess V $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  14. Infinity Dungeon Evolution $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  15. Dinosaur Assassin Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  16. Ice Age Hunter Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. Magic Greenhouse 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 2 hours left
  2. Astrolabe 3D App Launcher $5.49 -> Free; 1 day left
  3. Atlantis 3D Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  4. Fixter Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  5. Gravity Home Pro $1.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  6. XIM - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  7. Graby Spin - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  8. Poweramp skin Black Pink $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
  9. TwoPixel - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  10. Modern Material Theme for KLWP $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  11. Rugos Premium - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  12. S8 Pixel - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  13. S7 UI - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  14. Floral Summer Watch Face $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
  15. Game of Life Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  16. S6 UI - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left

Sale

Apps

  1. Droid Automation - Pro Edition $3.49 -> $1.49; 3 days left
  2. Video2me Pro: Gif Maker, Video-Mp3 Editor, Trimmer $2.90 -> $1.49; 3 days left
  3. MailDroid Pro - Email Application $6.99 -> $4.49; 4 days left
  4. Binary Translator &Converter++ $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  5. BioRhythmsMeter $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  6. Clean Calendar Widget Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  7. Math Effect Full $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  8. Secret Video Recorder Pro- SVR $2.99 -> $1.49; 5 days left
  9. VGBAnext - GBA / GBC Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; 5 days left
  10. Childhood diseases $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  11. DD-WRT Companion $3.49 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  12. Learn Japanese Pro $3.49 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  13. Learn Korean - Grammar Pro $3.99 -> $2.49; 6 days left
  14. My Wallets $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  15. BEATS PRO - Instrumentals $2.49 -> $1.49; 7 days left
  16. BEATS 2 XL Freestyle Riddims $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  17. Neutron Music Player $6.99 -> $4.99; Time left not specified
  18. Pyrenees Mountains $2.77 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
  19. Shift.Cal+ $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified

Games

  1. Incomming Alarm (for OGame) $4.49 -> $1.99; 2 days left
  2. Greenskin Invasion $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
  3. A-2481 $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  4. Escape games : RoomBreaker $3.49 -> $1.99; 5 days left
  5. Aurora Draughts $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
  6. Dinosaurs Coloring Game PRO $4.49 -> $2.49; 6 days left
  7. Join the Dots - Fruits PRO $3.49 -> $1.49; 6 days left
  8. Graven: The Purple Moon Prophecy (Full) $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  9. SKY STEEL - Ultimate Edition $2.99 -> $1.99; 7 days left
  10. Sparkle 2 $7.99 -> $4.49; 7 days left
  11. Wing Zero X $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  12. Wing Zero 2 - Ultimate Edition $2.99 -> $1.99; 7 days left
  13. Dark Parables: Mermaid (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
  14. FINAL FANTASY $6.99 -> $3.49; Time left not specified
  15. FINAL FANTASY II $6.99 -> $3.49; Time left not specified
  16. FINAL FANTASY III $12.99 -> $6.49; Time left not specified
  17. FINAL FANTASY IV $15.99 -> $7.99; Time left not specified
  18. FINAL FANTASY IV: AFTER YEARS $15.99 -> $7.99; Time left not specified
  19. FINAL FANTASY V $15.99 -> $7.99; Time left not specified
  20. FINAL FANTASY VI $15.99 -> $7.99; Time left not specified
  21. FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS $13.99 -> $7.99; Time left not specified

Icon packs & customization

  1. STALLION Digital Clock Widget $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  2. STALLION Next Launcher Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  3. Venus in HD Gyro 3D XL $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  4. Fantasy Substratum Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left unknown
  5. [Substratum] Destiny Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left not unknown
  6. [Substratum] DestinyDark Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left unknown
  7. [Substratum] Risalto $1.49 -> $0.99; Time left unknown
  8. [Substratum] Valerie $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left unknown
  9. Easy Home - The Android Launcher $3.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Screen Lock Pro : Power Button Savior $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left (why though)
  2. Total RAM Speed Booster $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left (no)
  3. Total Manager for Android $8.99 -> $0.99; Time left unknown (no)