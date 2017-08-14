Earlier this year, Samsung launched two new Chromebooks - the Chromebook Plus and Pro. Both have a 3:2 touchscreen with stylus support and the Google Play Store, but the Pro has slightly beefier specifications. Now you can grab one for $50 off at a handful of retailers.

The Chromebook Pro has a 12.3" 2400x1600 touchscreen display with stylus support, 4GB of RAM, two USB Type-C ports (that are used for charging), a headphone/microphone combo jack, a microSD card slot, and 32GB of eMMC storage. It's a 2-in-1, so you can flip it around to use it as a giant tablet.

The processor is the only major difference between the Plus and the Pro. While the Plus has a custom ARM-based OP1 chip, the Pro has an Intel Core M3 G730 CPU. The Pro also comes in a sleek black color, while the Plus is silver. You can buy it from the source links below, and it's worth noting that B&H doesn't collect tax outside NY and NJ.