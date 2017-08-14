Canary Extends Ways that Families and Business Owners Can Stay Connected with Environments and Loved Ones

Announces two-way Canary Talk — Available on Canary and Canary Flex

Debuts Web app for Continuous Desktop Streaming for Consumers, Small Business Owners

Optimizes Watch Live to Near-zero Latency, Provides Real-time Viewing

Strengthens Membership, Offers Unrivaled Features & Benefits

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canary, the NYC-based pioneer of smart home security, today unveiled several new features across its product lineup, including Canary Talk (two-way audio), a Web app update enabling desktop streaming and an optimized version of its Watch Live feature that delivers true, real-time viewing. Available to Canary and Canary Flex owners worldwide, these feature updates respond to the increasingly varied ways consumers are using Canary to stay protected and keep connected.

“Canary redefined how people interact with their environments and loved ones, and today’s upgrades are true to our mission of building products that get smarter and more sophisticated over time,” said Adam Sager CEO and cofounder of Canary. “By design, we’ve created a smart networked video platform that serves our users in ways that traditional security simply cannot.”

Canary is a daily habit for its users, who, on average, interact with the Canary app more than three times a day. From safeguarding the wellbeing of family members to monitoring Main Street businesses to checking in on pets, Canary not only uses deep learning to understand environmental activity but uniquely equips its users with tools to take action. Today’s updates come on top of popular features, such as one-touch access to first responders and remote siren activation on the Canary All-in-One, delivering an end-to-end security solution unlike anything else on the market.

Canary Talk

Canary Talk further unites home and away, connecting remote users with their children, nanny, elderly parents and even pets, through real-time conversations. While traditionally called two-way audio, Canary Talk enables multiple remote users linked to a location to participate in real-time conversations, simultaneously. Starting today, Canary Talk will be available for Canary All-in-One devices, and in September, for Canary Flex.

Web App

Canary is also introducing desktop streaming today through a new Web app, making it even easier for its users to continually monitor their homes and businesses. The Web app adds to an already multi-platform experience, which includes iOS and Android smartphones, Apple TV and Apple Watch. All current and future users subscribed to Canary Membership will have access to the new Web app and Canary Talk.

New Watch Live

In addition to Canary Talk and the new Web app, Canary is releasing an optimized Watch Live experience, which enables near-instantaneous access to your home through your smartphone. This new upgraded experience mitigates the latency commonly attributed to devices across the IP camera category, allowing users to stream live video in virtual real-time. The new Watch Live experience will be available to all Canary users, and timed with the release of Canary Talk.

Canary Membership

Canary Talk and the desktop streaming are additions to an already feature-rich Canary Membership plan, which provides unlimited access to full videos that are stored for 30 days, unlimited downloads and shares and the added security of services such as an extended device warranty and dedicated incident support. Canary’s Membership plan, starting at just $9.99/month or $99/year, is designed to protect users prior to, during and following an incident, bringing the promise of security full-circle and extending the way users connect with home and their loved ones.

