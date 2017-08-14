Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Apps

YouTube Kids TV

Android Police coverage: Android TV app for YouTube Kids now available

YouTube Kids TV is a new video app from Google that provides four kid friendly categories - shows, music, learning, and explore. The app is compatible with Android TV devices, though much like the regular Android TV YouTube app it does appear to be using a web wrapper instead of being an actual native Android app. Despite the show of poor native Android support from Google, YouTube Kids TV should still provide endless hours of fun for your children.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

The official YouTube Kids app is designed for curious little minds. This is a delightfully simple (and free.) app, where kids can discover videos, channels and playlists they love. We work hard to offer a safer YouTube experience, but no automated system is perfect. If you ever find a video you’re concerned about, please flag it. This helps make YouTube Kids better for everyone.

Kaspersky Secure Connection: VPN service

If you are looking to keep your mobile web traffic secure, then you may want to give Kaspersky Secure Connection: VPN service a look. As its name clearly implies, this release is a VPN app from Kaspersky that is intended to be used by security minded individuals. By encrypting all of your traffic, there will be no way to trace what you have viewed. If this is a concern of yours, then Kaspersky Secure Connection: VPN could very well be the mobile VPN you have been looking for.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $37.99

--

Kaspersky Secure Connection service allows you to connect to the Internet safely, by encrypting all data sent and received through the network. The Premium version gives you access to the content you like, without geographic restrictions and with unlimited traffic usage (within up to 5 devices) to secure all your activities on the Internet. 200MB of daily secure traffic is included and free of charge.

WakeBlock

Wakelocks can often drain your battery without you even knowing. But once you find the app that is running rogue, what do you do then? Sure, you can go ahead and delete it, but what happens if you need that app's functionality and there is no other option on the Play Store? Well, that is exactly what WakeBlock is trying to solve. You can simply block certain apps from having wakelocks during particular time periods, all without rooting your phone or installing Xposed.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

WakeBlock is a system modification that allows the user to control what wakelocks are allowed to run and schedule a block routine to keep the wakelocks from firing too frequently in a specific timespan, thus saving battery while the phone is in idle state (dozing) without Xposed. The app state is currently in heavy alpha testing and it's missing many of the options planned for the final state of the mod.

Sarahah

As a concept, this Sarahah app may or may not be a good thing in your book. I suppose it comes down to the fact that some people believe anonymity online is a bad thing, while others think it is good. For the unfamiliar, Sarahah is a service that allows people to send anonymous messages to each other directly, with the aim of letting people constructively criticize each other. This can and will go both ways, in that one day you may receive praise and the next a bunch of negativity. If you consider criticism of any kind a personal affront, then yeah, you may want to avoid this release.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Official Sarahah Application. Sarahah helps people self-develop by receiving constructive anonymous feedback.

KetoDiet

Finding quality ketogenic apps on the Play Store can be troublesome, though it would appear that gained interest in the diet has seen the release of a few quality apps as of late. KetoDiet just so happens to be one of those apps. Not only can you set your carbohydrate limit and goals but there is a built-in keto calculator that determine your ideal macronutrient intake. There is even an intuitive diet planner included, which should help you make use of the keto friendly recipes you find within the app.

Monetization: $6.99 / no ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

--

The ketogenic (keto) diet is not just about losing weight at any cost; it's about adopting a healthier lifestyle. A healthy low-carb diet is an effective weight loss tool and the ketogenic diet has been shown to improve several health conditions such Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, epilepsy and even cancer.

Travellite

It is still summertime so that means many of you may still be traveling to and from vacation spots. Well, if you would like to keep track of your travels, Travellite may be exactly what you are looking for. It offers a minimal interface that does not get in the way while providing a colored world map and journal. This way you can visually see where you have been over the years while also recording your thoughts on each of your different travels.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.00 - $5.00

--

Where have you already been? Where do you want to travel next? Record your worldtrip with Travellite and see your completed journeys on a colored worldmap. Write about your trip in the journal and add pictures to it. Enjoy this simple concept now on your android phone.

Awesome Converter

Sure, converter apps are a dime a dozen on the Play Store, but do they happen to handle cryptocurrency exchange rates on top of their other conversions? While I know there are apps specifically created for this purpose, having one that can handle a wide selection of conversions including cryptocurrency should be pretty helpful. That is why I am recommending Awesome Converter this week, as it is an all in one tool that takes into account all types of currencies.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

This app includes Currency (money, bitcoin) exchange rates. Our app has intuitive and simple UI, that is designed for all kind of users. We offer you to convert essential units for your daily life. It shows different unit sets depending on your needs.

DidgIt

DidgIt is something of a niche release, so I don't expect everyone to find it useful. Essentially it is a sequencer app designed to create new rhythms and songs for didgeridoo musicians. Within the app you simply lay out the types of sounds you would like to create with your didgeridoo in order to create new with ease. Oh, and if you do want to pick DidgIt up, it is on sale for $4.99 for the next four days.

Monetization: $9.99 / contains ads / no IAPs

--

DidgIt is a groundbreaking new app that lets didgeridoo players create rhythms and songs using an innovative approach.

Laugh Out Loud by Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart is an American actor, comedian, writer, and producer who is best known for his comedic stand-up act. If you are a fan of his comedy, you may want to give Laugh Out Loud by Kevin Hart a look. It is a new streaming video service featuring a handful of original scripted and unscripted comedy. While the content is enjoyable, the amount of advertisements included with the app could be toned down as they are pretty intrusive and appear all too frequently.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $3.99

--

Laugh Out Loud combines Hart’s unparalleled social media savvy with his vision for the future of comedy - social, mobile, multicultural, and seriously funny. Hart handpicked the boldest comedic voices to create, produce and star in content exclusive to the service, including superstar digital comedy influencers King Bach, Dormtainment, GloZell and Anjelah Johnson.

Hamilton — The Official App

While I have yet to see a play or musical that was worth entering a lottery for the right to purchase its tickets, it would seem I am alone in this thinking. Hamilton — The Official App was recently released as a way for Los Angeles residents to enter such a lottery for what is probably the most popular musical in the country today. Soon other cities will be added to the app, but until then it is pretty limited in its designed usefulness.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Introducing Hamilton — The Official App. Fans’ access to all things Hamilton: An American Musical. Enter the official Hamilton lottery for Los Angeles (other cities coming soon.). Share fun show-related stickers with your friends and family. Take and share photos using our exclusive #HamCam with show-themed overlays. Be the first to know about ticket updates and everything Hamilton. Purchase items from the official Hamilton store.

Ancient Jerusalem in VR

Ancient Jerusalem in VR is a new virtual reality focused app that recreates archaeologically accurate 3D reconstructions of the Western Wall and surrounding city of Jerusalem. While viewing things in VR is nothing new, the fact that the 3D reconstruction was done with archaeological accuracy is pretty impressive.

Monetization: $2.49 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Explore the Western Wall and surrounding city of Jerusalem as it looked 2,000 years ago. Every detail has been thoroughly researched to ensure archaeological accuracy. Experience this wonder of the ancient world - download now. Please note that a VR headset is required for the experience.

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

My Walmart Schedule

Android Police coverage: Walmart employees get a new app to manage their shifts and schedules

Walmart is the largest private employer in America, which means many people will find its new My Walmart Schedule app pretty useful. The aim is to give associates access to their working schedule and allow them an easy way to pick up unfilled shifts, which actually sounds like an excellent way to handle their constant employee turnover and absenteeism. Of course, I have no doubt that most employees will still be limited in the amount of hours they can work, as you just know that Walmart isn't going to allow their employees the benefit of picking up enough hours to qualify for insurance.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

My Walmart Schedule is specially built for Walmart associates and managers. The app will give associates access to their working schedule and allow them to pick up unfilled shifts. The app will give managers real-time visibility to their store schedules, as well as advanced schedule management functionality. All of this is provided for Walmart associates and managers to give them control over their working lives at the tips of their fingers.

Camera tuner for Moto G (5S) Plus

The Moto G5S Plus is the newest budget phone from Motorola. While that is not necessarily a bad thing, it does mean most of its components are not high end, including the camera. That is why Motorola has released Camera tuner for Moto G (5S) Plus. It is a tool that will update your G5S Plus camera settings in order to make sure that your images come out the best they possibly can with the hardware provided.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

There is now a way to update the cameras to the lastest photo and video tuning parameters. From time to time we’ll make updates to improve color, contrast, picture noise, video noise, and sharpness. This version is supported for Moto G (5S) Plus only.

XPERIA™ Mirage Theme

Sony has been slowly releasing new themes for their Xperia branded devices. This week we see the release of XPERIA Mirage Theme, a complete UI theme that utilizes an 80's outrun look that is stylish in its neon eccentricity. So if you are a fan of all things 80's and want to make your Xperia device look like a Trapper Keeper, XPERIA Mirage Theme is precisely what you have been looking for.

Monetization: $1.49 upfront / no ads / no IAPs

--

Official Mirage theme for Sony XPERIA™ Tested on Xperia Devices Z5, Z5 Compact, Xperia Z4 Tablet, Xperia Z3 etc. XPERIA™ Themes can customize over 300 graphical assets. Style everything from lock screen and home screen wallpapers to icons, colours and buttons. Requires Android 5.0 and above.

Live Wallpapers

AMOLED LiveWallpaper FREE

Those of you with an AMOLED screen in your device may want to take a look at AMOLED LiveWallpaper FREE. The contrast of its black background and bright colors will show a live wallpaper that just pops off your screen. While there is no stipulation that an AMOLED device is required, it will undoubtedly look the best on such a screen.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

AMOLED Live Wallpaper is best for save battery and phone display. See MOSAIC 3D 125+ Live wallpapers library.

WTF App(s) Of The Week

God and Anime on My Side Button

Generally I skip the majority of soundboard apps for these roundups, but the release of the God and Anime on My Side Button was just too good to pass up. If you are unfamiliar with the meme this app stems from, you can take a quick look right here. As I am sure you will notice from the video, the power of god and anime was indeed terrifying. So please take that display of strength into careful consideration if you do decide to wield such power, as the accessibility of handling such a magical meme from within your pocket may be too much for many of you to administer appropriately.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Seriously, don't mess with this kid. Set as your notification tone, download the sounds, and play it over and over. You're welcome. Thanks to God, Anime, and this awesome kid.

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.