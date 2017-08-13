TWRP recovery continues to add support for more and more devices. Last time we took a look at the project, unofficial builds for the Snapdragon Galaxy S8/S8+ were available (but not for the US models). Over the past few weeks, more phones have been added to the official support list.

First up is the Sony Xperia XZ Premium, which was released two months ago in the US. The Xiaomi Redmi 4X, Lenovo K33, and two variants of the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro (C900F/Y and China) are now supported as well. Finally, those builds for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ we previously covered are now official.

As usual, you can download the TWRP recovery image for each device manually, or download the TWRP app (linked below) to flash the recovery from your phone and keep it updated.