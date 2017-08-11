Google Home is currently $109 at the Google Store and a variety of other retailers, including Lowe's. That's not a bad price at all. However, Lowe's has a coupon code that lowers that $109 to just $84, making it the lowest price we've ever seen for the Home. If you were thinking about purchasing one, now's the time to do so.

If you somehow don't know what Google Home is, it's a smart speaker with Google Assistant on board. Interactions include asking questions, setting timers, playing music, and so on. It's a pretty handy thing to have around the house, and it definitely makes the entire home seem more tech-y.

Multiple stores have the Home for $109, but Lowe's currently has a store-wide discount code for $25 off anything over $100. That code is 470000000074228, and it makes the Home just $84.00 before tax. Shipping is free, but you can also choose store pickup if you have a store near you and want the device as soon as possible.