We've hit the end of another week. Whether you have big plans for the weekend or not, I have another app sales post for you. Today's includes some goodies (in bold), a few oddballs, and all of the apps from Google's Daydream Summer Sale. Wednesday's list might still have some treasures to be found, so be sure to check it out.

Free

Apps

  1. Solar Walk 2 - Spacecraft 3D & Space Exploration $2.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  2. News by Notifications PRO $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left

Games

  1. Zombies!!! Board Game $1.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  2. Brotherhood of Violence Ⅱ $2.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  3. Iron Fist Boxing $2.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  4. LASERBREAK Escape $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left (unless the dev decides to end the sale early again)
  5. LASERBREAK Renegades $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left (unless the dev decides to end the sale early again)
  6. Jail football $1.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  7. Infinity Loop Premium $1.49 -> Free; 7 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. MyUI 9 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 hours left
  2. Piranha Aquarium 3D lwp $0.99 -> Free; 4 hours left
  3. Vigour Icons- Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 hours left
  4. Pix it - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  5. Real Space 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  6. Art Alive: Night 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  7. Inspire - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  8. KAIP - Material Icon Pack $1.20 -> Free; 3 days left
  9. Retron-UI Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
  10. 3D Winter Forest Live WP $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  11. Alien Galaxy 3D Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
  12. poweramp skin android purple $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  13. King Kaan HD Icon Pack $2.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  14. INDIGO HD Icon Pack blue black $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  15. MI UI 9 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  16. Pixel Icon pack ( Infinity ) $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  17. S8 Pixel - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  18. Paper Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  19. 3D Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  20. Rancy - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Sale

Apps

  1. A-Calc taming calculator Pro: Ark Survival Evolved $3.49 -> $1.99; 2 days left
  2. Floating Shortcuts Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
  3. 最常用英文片語和慣用語(發音版) $4.99 -> $1.49; 2 days left
  4. 厳選したTOEIC®TEST重要英単語(発音版) $6.49 -> $1.49; 2 days left
  5. English Spanish Dictionary $9.99 -> $3.99; 4 days left
  6. nBubble Ultimate - Notifications in bubble $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  7. NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap Wiki $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  8. Phrasebook PRO (16 languages) $6.99 -> $3.99; 6 days left
  9. Sleep as Android Unlock $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  10. SpongeBob Moves In $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  11. The Very Hungry Caterpillar $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  12. Car Camera $2.49 -> $1.49; 7 days left
  13. Magic Weather 3D $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified

Games

  1. MechaNika $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  2. Appisodes: Enchanted Science $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  3. Blaze and the Monster Machines $3.99 -> $2.49; 6 days left
  4. Dr. Panda Bath Time $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days left
  5. Dr. Panda School $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days left
  6. DuckTales: Remastered $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  7. Her Story $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
  8. Hoopa City 2 $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  9. Quantum Revenge - Mecha Robot Space Shooter $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  10. TMNT: ROOFTOP RUN $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  11. 僕の彼女は人魚姫！？　七夕に始まる新しい人魚姫伝説 $7.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  12. Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  13. Doom & Destiny Advanced $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  14. Townsmen Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  15. Bing Baking $2.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
  16. 러브 스위츠 $11.99 -> $5.99; Time left not specified
  17. 프린세스 에반젤 $11.99 -> $4.49; Time left not specified
  18. 프린세스 에반젤 W해피니스 $11.99 -> $4.49; Time left not specified
  19. 구원의 반 재림조 $11.99 -> $4.49; Time left not specified

Icon packs & customization

  1. Gray Bloom XIU for Kustom/klwp $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  2. Poweramp skin steel $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  3. D Rose Analog Clock Widget $4.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  4. Merlin HD Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  5. My Log Home 3D Live wallpaper $2.49 -> $1.49; 6 days left
  6. Mars in HD Gyro 3D XL $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  7. Space! Stars & Clouds 3D XL $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  8. NANO Xperia Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left unknown
  9. XPERIA™ Tropical Theme $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified

Daydream

Apps

  1. SculptrVR $4.99 -> $1.99; Time left unknown

Games

  1. Claro $1.99; Time left unknown
  2. Keep Talking & Nobody Explodes $4.99; Time left unknown
  3. Lola and the Giant $4.99; Time left unknown
  4. Toy Clash $1.99; Time left unknown
  5. Wands $2.99; Time left unknown
  6. Along Together $4.99; Time left not specified
  7. Battle Planet $4.99; Time left not specified
  8. Mekorama VR $1.99; Time left not specified

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Battery Saver: ZEMB Full $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left (why, though)
  2. Fake Me A Call Pro $3.49 -> $1.99; 7 days left (just no)