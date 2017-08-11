Article Contents
We've hit the end of another week. Whether you have big plans for the weekend or not, I have another app sales post for you. Today's includes some goodies (in bold), a few oddballs, and all of the apps from Google's Daydream Summer Sale. Wednesday's list might still have some treasures to be found, so be sure to check it out.
Free
Apps
- Solar Walk 2 - Spacecraft 3D & Space Exploration $2.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- News by Notifications PRO $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
Games
- Zombies!!! Board Game $1.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Brotherhood of Violence Ⅱ $2.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Iron Fist Boxing $2.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- LASERBREAK Escape $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left (unless the dev decides to end the sale early again)
- LASERBREAK Renegades $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left (unless the dev decides to end the sale early again)
- Jail football $1.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Infinity Loop Premium $1.49 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- MyUI 9 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 hours left
- Piranha Aquarium 3D lwp $0.99 -> Free; 4 hours left
- Vigour Icons- Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 hours left
- Pix it - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Real Space 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Art Alive: Night 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Inspire - Icon pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- KAIP - Material Icon Pack $1.20 -> Free; 3 days left
- Retron-UI Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
- 3D Winter Forest Live WP $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Alien Galaxy 3D Live Wallpaper $1.49 -> Free; 4 days left
- poweramp skin android purple $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- King Kaan HD Icon Pack $2.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- INDIGO HD Icon Pack blue black $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- MI UI 9 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Pixel Icon pack ( Infinity ) $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- S8 Pixel - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Paper Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- 3D Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Rancy - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Sale
Apps
- A-Calc taming calculator Pro: Ark Survival Evolved $3.49 -> $1.99; 2 days left
- Floating Shortcuts Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- 最常用英文片語和慣用語(發音版) $4.99 -> $1.49; 2 days left
- 厳選したTOEIC®TEST重要英単語(発音版) $6.49 -> $1.49; 2 days left
- English Spanish Dictionary $9.99 -> $3.99; 4 days left
- nBubble Ultimate - Notifications in bubble $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap Wiki $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Phrasebook PRO (16 languages) $6.99 -> $3.99; 6 days left
- Sleep as Android Unlock $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- SpongeBob Moves In $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- The Very Hungry Caterpillar $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Car Camera $2.49 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- Magic Weather 3D $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
Games
- MechaNika $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Appisodes: Enchanted Science $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Blaze and the Monster Machines $3.99 -> $2.49; 6 days left
- Dr. Panda Bath Time $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days left
- Dr. Panda School $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days left
- DuckTales: Remastered $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Her Story $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
- Hoopa City 2 $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Quantum Revenge - Mecha Robot Space Shooter $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- TMNT: ROOFTOP RUN $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- 僕の彼女は人魚姫！？ 七夕に始まる新しい人魚姫伝説 $7.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Doom & Destiny Advanced $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Townsmen Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Bing Baking $2.49 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- 러브 스위츠 $11.99 -> $5.99; Time left not specified
- 프린세스 에반젤 $11.99 -> $4.49; Time left not specified
- 프린세스 에반젤 W해피니스 $11.99 -> $4.49; Time left not specified
- 구원의 반 재림조 $11.99 -> $4.49; Time left not specified
Icon packs & customization
- Gray Bloom XIU for Kustom/klwp $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Poweramp skin steel $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- D Rose Analog Clock Widget $4.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Merlin HD Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- My Log Home 3D Live wallpaper $2.49 -> $1.49; 6 days left
- Mars in HD Gyro 3D XL $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Space! Stars & Clouds 3D XL $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- NANO Xperia Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left unknown
- XPERIA™ Tropical Theme $1.99 -> $1.49; Time left not specified
Daydream
Apps
- SculptrVR $4.99 -> $1.99; Time left unknown
Games
- Claro $1.99; Time left unknown
- Keep Talking & Nobody Explodes $4.99; Time left unknown
- Lola and the Giant $4.99; Time left unknown
- Toy Clash $1.99; Time left unknown
- Wands $2.99; Time left unknown
- Along Together $4.99; Time left not specified
- Battle Planet $4.99; Time left not specified
- Mekorama VR $1.99; Time left not specified
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Battery Saver: ZEMB Full $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left (why, though)
- Fake Me A Call Pro $3.49 -> $1.99; 7 days left (just no)
Comments