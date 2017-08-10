The SwiftKey beta was just updated to fix one of the few oversights in the new GIF support. Now instead of just browsing categories, you can actually search for specific GIFs. So the next time you need to find the perfect animated expression that combines excitement with mild digestive upset, you'll save a tiny bit of time doing it. In addition to GIF search, it also adds support for seven new languages as well as a few other small improvements.

The new languages supported by SwiftKey are Amharic, Coptic, Dagbani, Kabyle, Neapolitan, Khoekhoe, and Panglish. It also has a new layout for Rusyn, and an improved language model for Frisian. But the star of the show for most of us is likely to be the changes in handling GIFs.

Search for GIFs manifests itself simply. Now when you enter the page for emojis via the smile icon in the bottom right and head to the GIF tab, there's a search icon in the top right corner. Give it a quick tap, and you can enter a string to search. SwiftKey then provides a scrollable list of GIFs that match it at places like giphy. It did bug out for me a few times at first, but repeated attempts seemed to fix it. It is a beta, after all.

It isn't tremendously exciting stuff, but it does bring us that much closer to the inevitable future of communicating exclusively via image.

Every GIF a novel.

If you can't wait for these features to hit stable, you can download the new beta over at Google Play. Those fine, esteemable, and attractive folks over at APK Mirror (hint, it's us) also have the latest APK for download, if that's more your preference. Whatever source you choose, the world of animated expression has now expanded that much more. At least, for SwiftKey users.