We don't usually go out of our way to cover marketing materials like this, but every once in a while a company does a really great job with promotional videos, and this is one of those times. Lovers of cheesy teen 80s-90's horror movies everywhere, feast your eyes on the OnePlus 5: Lake Blood.

Some of the actual facts presented in the video are — to put it lightly — subject to debate. The OnePlus 5's camera performance might not live up to the video's "unrivaled" claims. But all of that can be safely ignored, I think. One need only lean back and enjoy the Lake Blood experience.

Like any good (read: cheeseball) horror flick, it's the ending that really makes it exceptional. The last few seconds are marvelous.