The Moto Z Play may be getting a tad old at this point, but it's a good phone even by today's standards. From all accounts, it does everything that most smartphone users want it to do while striking firmly in the mid-range price spectrum. B&H has the Z Play for $349.99, a total savings of $100. Plus, there's no tax collected outside of New Jersey and New York.

Motorola did a pretty decent job with the original Z Play, which you can read about in Ryan's review from last September. You get a 5.5" FHD AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 625, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage (plus a microSD slot), and a 3510mAh battery. Oh, it has a 3.5mm headphone jack, too.

Even though the phone is almost a year old, it's worth its weight in today's mid-range smartphone space, especially when compared to its somewhat lackluster successor. So for $350, you're getting a decent phone that lasts a while and does what most people need their devices to do. If you're interested, hit up the source link below.