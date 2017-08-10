Calling all bullet hell fanatics, Danmaku Unlimited 3 has been ported to Android, and it was just released onto the Play Store. If you purchase it soon, you can snag it at its special launch price of $4.99. While the sale will not last forever, the gameplay should hold up thanks to its claim of being a perfect 1:1 port that contains absolutely no advertisements or in-app purchases.

As with previous entries in the series, Danmaku Unlimited 3 is a tough as nails top down space shooter that takes the bullet hell genre seriously. This means you will be testing your nerves against overwhelming odds thanks to its bullet graze system where the closer bullets come to hitting you the more points you will earn. There are 25 unique weapon combinations to try throughout five different stages that are packed with numerous bullet patterns and boss battles.

If you are concerned about the controls, they have been optimized for touchscreens and having tested them out myself I can say they work quite well. However, there does not appear to be any HID controller support for this release, which strikes me as a little odd considering that there is full controller support in the PC version.

So if you are a bullet hell or shoot 'em up fan, Danmaku Unlimited 3 is a great title to add to your collection. While the missing controller support is odd to see, the rest of the title holds up to its 1:1 port claims. The challenge is real, and there is a ton of content to explore. For the sale price of $4.99, I see no reason not to pick this release up immediately.