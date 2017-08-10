ASUS is still chugging along with its series of ZenFone devices, most recently with the AR and 3 Zoom. The first product in the ZenFone 4 lineup was quietly released in Russia last month, but it looks like three more are on the way. ASUS' online French store accidentally listed the unreleased phones, and promptly took them down - but not before they were noticed.

The base ZenFone 4

First is the basic ZenFone 4, pictured above. According to the removed listing, it has a 5.5" AMOLED display at 1080p, a Snapdragon 630 processor, NFC, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of expandable storage. There's a 3,300mAh battery too, which coupled with the SD630 should make for a long-lasting device. The ZenFone 4 also has dual back cameras (12MP and 8MP), with another 8MP camera on the front. The price for France is 499 Euros.

The ZenFone 4 Selfie and Selfie Pro look identical.

Next is the ZenFone 4 Selfie. It has a Snapdragon 430 chipset, a 5.5" IPS (not AMOLED) 1280x720 screen, 64GB of expandable storage, 4GB of RAM, and a 3,000mAh battery. Instead of two back cameras, like on the base ZenFone 4, this has two cameras on the front (20MP and 8MP) with a flash. There's also a 16MP rear camera. The listed price in France is 299 Euros.

The Selfie Pro seems identical on the outside to the normal model, but there are a few major differences. The Snapdragon 430 has been swapped out for a 625, the screen is a 5.5" AMOLED panel at 1080p, and the front cameras are 24MP and 5MP instead of 20MP and 8MP. The listed price for France is 399 Euros, €100 more than the normal ZenFone Selfie.

I think ASUS has a solid lineup here, especially with the base ZenFone 4, but the company's track record for software updates is still a concern. All of these phones are launching with 7.0 Nougat, even though 7.1 was released last year. Competition might also be a concern; the Moto G5 Plus is €299 in France, the same as the Selfie but much less expensive than the ZenFone 4 and Selfie Pro. ASUS is scheduled to officially announce these phones August 19, so we won't have to wait long for more details.