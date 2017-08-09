Fans of old school arcade shoot 'em ups would have been thrilled when TAITO started porting the RAY series to Android. It's been a long time coming, 5 years after iOS got in on the action. Now, after releasing the first 2 games in the trilogy earlier this summer, the final installment RAYCRISIS has arrived in the Play Store.

RAYFORCE was the first to come to Android and was followed a month later by the sequel RAYSTORM. With ratings of 4.6 and 4.5 on the Play Store, respectively, it's fair to say there was always going to be ample appetite for the 3rd game. The gameplay in RAYCRISIS is much the same as its predecessors, allowing you to choose between auto or manual shooting, depending on how involved you want to be. There are also two different game modes. Remix offers a personalized difficulty level based on your phone, which can be better for casual play, and Arcade, which is much closer to the original experience, is more for the hardcore gamers out there.

Bluetooth controllers are supported, and that even includes the Joy-Con controllers of the Nintendo Switch. There are no IAPs, but that's because the game carries an up front price tag, which is $9.99 for a limited period. After September 10th it'll go back up to $11.99, so it's worth grabbing it now while it's on offer if you simply have to complete the set. It's already got a 4.9 rating on the Play Store, albeit from limited reviews so far, so it's probably up to the standard of the first two games in the series. Check it out at the link below.