It's easy to forget here in the west that Lenovo still makes its own phones (versus relying solely on Motorola). Despite that, the Chinese company just announced its newest device, the K8 Note. It comes with some decent specs, an attractive price, and stock Android 7.1.1.

I know that most of you are interested in what this thing is running, so here's the official spec sheet:

Specs Display 5.5" FHD IPS LCD; 401 ppi CPU MediaTek Helio X23 Software Android 7.1.1 Storage 32GB/64GB, expandable via microSD RAM 3GB/4GB Cameras 13MP primary + 5MP rear, 13MP front Battery 4,000mAh Misc MicroUSB, 3.5mm headphone jack, fingerprint sensor Measurements 154.5 x 75.9 x 8.5 mm; 180 g Colors Black, gold

A few days ago, Lenovo declared that it was forsaking its Vibe Pure UI skin in favor of Google's vision for Android. The rest of the phone is decidedly mid-range — seeing microUSB is disappointing. Also, does anyone recognize the overall design of the phone? It's eerily familiar.

The metal unibody does look nice, though, especially in the Venom Black color. Lenovo has also included another hardware button, which is currently called the "Music Key." Fret not: Lenovo says that you can reprogram/reassign the key to whatever app you want.

The K8 Note comes in two versions: the 32GB/2GB for Rs. 12,999 (~$203 USD) and the 64GB/4GB for Rs. 13,999 (~$219 USD). It's exclusive to Amazon India and it goes on sale on August 18.