It's easy to forget here in the west that Lenovo still makes its own phones (versus relying solely on Motorola). Despite that, the Chinese company just announced its newest device, the K8 Note. It comes with some decent specs, an attractive price, and stock Android 7.1.1.
I know that most of you are interested in what this thing is running, so here's the official spec sheet:
Specs
|Display
|5.5" FHD IPS LCD; 401 ppi
|CPU
|MediaTek Helio X23
|Software
|Android 7.1.1
|Storage
|32GB/64GB, expandable via microSD
|RAM
|3GB/4GB
|Cameras
|13MP primary + 5MP rear, 13MP front
|Battery
|4,000mAh
|Misc
|MicroUSB, 3.5mm headphone jack, fingerprint sensor
|Measurements
|154.5 x 75.9 x 8.5 mm; 180 g
|Colors
|Black, gold
A few days ago, Lenovo declared that it was forsaking its Vibe Pure UI skin in favor of Google's vision for Android. The rest of the phone is decidedly mid-range — seeing microUSB is disappointing. Also, does anyone recognize the overall design of the phone? It's eerily familiar.
The metal unibody does look nice, though, especially in the Venom Black color. Lenovo has also included another hardware button, which is currently called the "Music Key." Fret not: Lenovo says that you can reprogram/reassign the key to whatever app you want.
The K8 Note comes in two versions: the 32GB/2GB for Rs. 12,999 (~$203 USD) and the 64GB/4GB for Rs. 13,999 (~$219 USD). It's exclusive to Amazon India and it goes on sale on August 18.
Comments