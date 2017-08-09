T-Mobile's oft-leaked budget smartphone is now official. The Revvl is launching tomorrow (August 10th) for a mere $125 if paid all at once. Alternatively, you can get the phone with the carrier's Jump-on-demand service for $5 per month. You should not expect amazing specs for that price, but the Revvl looks competent at least.

The Revvl is only sold by T-Mobile, and there's no other branding. Tmo isn't coming out and saying who built the hardware, but a previously leaked manual seems to point to Alcatel as the culprit. The phone has a 5.5-inch HD (presumably 720p) display, a 13MP camera, a MediaTek MT6738 SoC, a 3,000 mAh battery, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and Android 7.0 Nougat. There's even a fingerprint sensor around back.

The design is basic but inoffensive. If Alcatel/TCL is behind this hardware, T-Mobile must have dictated the design—it lacks the left-side power button all the other TCL phones have. A few months ago the Revvl would have looked like a very good value, but now we've also got the Moto E4 out there. Regardless, you can get a cheap phone that (probably) doesn't suck.