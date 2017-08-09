Although ZeroLemon and Amazon would both like you to think that the brand's battery cases cost $100, they almost never sell for that MSRP. In fact, even on release day, the Pixel XL's case was marked down to $59.99 and the regular Pixel's case was at $54.99. They have mostly held their price over the past few months, but the Pixel's case has recently dipped lower to $44.99. However, we wouldn't be here if we were only just pointing you to the Amazon listing, we have an even better deal to share: an additional 30% off with some coupon codes.

If you use code NXGPMK48 at checkout on the smaller Pixel's 6500mAh case, you will take the price down from $44.99 to $31.49. And if you have the larger XL, you can get its 8500mAh case for $41.99 instead of $59.99 with code OO9AH85I. Those prices even beat the ones we saw during Amazon's Prime Day sale by a nice margin.

I reckon that I wouldn't consider a ZeroLemon case for everyday use since the batteries are thick, cumbersome, heavy, and they make the camera and fingerprint quite annoying to reach. But for a long hike or a weekend away or in any circumstance where I don't want to worry about battery life, the battery cases do seem nice. It's the price that always holds me back from getting one, but at roughly $30-40, it's definitely more palatable than $50-60.

If you feel the same way, you can grab these from Amazon through the links below. Just don't forget to add the coupon codes - we don't know how long they'll be valid for so you might as well make up your mind quickly.