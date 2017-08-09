Users looking to hide their root status from being detected by things like SafetyNet now have one more option available, aside from Magisk. Chainfire, the original developer of the closed-source root solution SuperSU, has released v1.0 of suhide. This latest incarnation is "completely different from the old version," but should work about the same for the end-user.

Those that have been seeking a means of hiding their root or ROM status from SafetyNet these days are probably using Magisk, as it's been regularly and quickly updated to work around Google's detection methods. Chainfire's suhide hasn't been kept updated quite as much (v1 is the first update since 0.55 in nearly a year). That's not surprising, given Chainfire's opinion on the long-term likelihood of hiding root.

The V1 label might imply that it's stable, but it's currently labeled as "EXPERIMENTAL / UNSUPPORTED," so don't be surprised if anything doesn't behave perfectly just yet. The full instructions to get started are available here, but it's worth noting that — according to the instructions — you'll have to be using SuperSU v 2.82 SR2 or newer on Android 6.0 Marshmallow or newer.

So anyone currently using Magisk will probably have to do a full un-root (or just flash a stock system image) and flip themselves over to using SuperSU. If you do, keep in mind that SuperSU doesn't support Magisk modules, just in case you were using any to provide additional system features.

It's good that there's one more option for hiding root. Most of us aren't rooting for nefarious purposes, we just want root-level access to our devices, or to keep our phone secure and updated with a ROM. In the long term, it might be a losing game. But the extra diversity of choice SuHide provides to users is a good thing.