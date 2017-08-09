Article Contents
Wednesday has come again, meaning that the week is already half over. That also means it's time for another app sales post, which includes both Apps of the Week. For those of you who do not remember, these ten-cent sales almost always exclude the U.S. (even if the dev puts the app on a different sale here in the States). Keep that in mind as you're looking at both of them.
Also, be sure to go back to Monday's post to check out some of the goodies there. It was actually a pretty good list, all things considered.
Free
Apps
- Gizmoot for M8R $1.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Currency Converter Easily+ $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Math Tester $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Gizmoot for KODI $1.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Astrolabe 3D App Launcher $5.49 -> Free; 6 days left
- Auto Wallpaper Changer (CLARO Pro) $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Gizmoot for XW-SMA $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Pocket Bookmark $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Gizmoot for Android TV $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Gizmoot for EZCast $2.49 -> Free; 7 days left
- Gizmoot for Fire TV $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Games
- Warrior Chess $1.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- MapMaster - Geography game $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- AceSpeeder3 $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- BabyMagica $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
- Football League Challenger $3.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Linia $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Mystic MAZE - A 3D Adventure $1.49 -> Free; 7 days left
- Watch Face Game Racer $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Watch Game Racer(Smart Watch) $1.49 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Dard Pixel Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 hours left
- Rifon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 hours left
- Velur - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 hours left
- ANDROMEDA - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Christmas 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- KING - Widget Zooper and KWGT $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- MINIMALE VINTAGE Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Piranha Aquarium 3D lwp $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Retrome Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- OUTLINE BLUE icon pack black $1.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Fixter Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- MI UI 8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Vova - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- icon pack HD 3D glow blue $1.49 -> Free; 7 days left
Apps of the Week
- SuperPhoto Full - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country) | U.S sale - $3.99 -> $0.50; 6 days left
- Plants vs. Zombies - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country)
Sale
Apps
- English Spanish Dictionary Unabridged $24.99 -> $12.99; 6 days left
- Super Resume Builder Pro, CV $4.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Just 6 Weeks $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- PICTAIL - NewYork $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- ASE Rally Monitor 110 $3.65 -> $2.49; Time left not specified
- Learn Pro Blackjack Trainer™ $4.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- Manager & Updater for Franco Kernel $3.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- Mr Smooth Pro $6.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
- Relay for reddit (Pro) $3.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
- Scanthing (OCR & PDF Creator) $1.47 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Tracking-Dog $8.23 -> $5.99; Time left not specified
Games
- Epic Little War Game $5.99 -> $1.49; 5 days left
- Game Maker: Create Games $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Agent Walker: Secret Journey (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
- Grim Legends 2 (Full) $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Princess Isabella: The Rise Of An Heir (Full) $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- 魔法使いの小さなアトリエ OFFLINE $4.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Disc Golf Game $3.99 -> $1.99; 7 days left
- Fiete Choice - Logic Game Kids $2.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Fiete Math - Numbers for Kids $3.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Mekorama VR $3.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
Icon packs & customization
- Chess Gyro 3D XL Parallax Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Strokes - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
- Strokes in White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Time left not specified
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Impulse-Pro Music Player $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left (shady dev)
- Side Protect: Auto Touch Guard $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left (why, though)
