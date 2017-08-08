In the smartphone world, things can change a lot within a short span of time. As a result, those of you who have to have the latest and greatest thing in your pocket might be inclined to keep buying phones and, consequently, take losses on them when you sell them. T-Mobile's JUMP! On Demand plan previously allowed phone junkies to switch devices three times a year, but the policy has now been changed to once every 30 days.

At some point in the past few days, T-Mobile's support page for JUMP! On Demand was revised to say "JUMP! On Demand lets you upgrade to a new device up to once every 30 days." That's essentially a guarantee of 12 upgrades per year, a big jump over the previous number of 3. In fact, that's so many upgrades that reddit user /u/PatriotAct_is_my_Jam ended up compiling a list of all the phones eligible for JOD, just to see if you could even theoretically change phones that often. Here's what he (and /u/dynamicj, a T-Mobile employee) came up with:

Alcatel Idol 4S

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone SE

LG G5

LG G6

LG Stylo 3 Plus

Motorola Moto Z2 Force (pre-order)

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8+

That's 13 devices (or 14, if you include the upcoming REVVL T1), but it's not exactly enough to switch once every month. Do you really want to use an iPhone 6s or LG G5? How about the decidedly mid-range LG Stylo 3 Plus or Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime, when you have options for the G6 and S8/+ right there? Plus, the Idol 4S and LG G5 are apparently not very easy to find in store. But hey, if you want the option to change your phone every month, more power to you.