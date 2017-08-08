There have been quite a few leaks of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Note8 so far. Usually we have to wait for a phone to be released before the included wallpapers show up online, but not this time. SamsungVN, a Vietnam-based site, published the wallpapers and took them down shortly afterwards. But this is the internet - nothing is ever really deleted.

Most of the wallpapers consist of landscapes, but a few are normal gradients. I quite like the second-to-last one, which seems to have an outline of an 8 in the center. All of them are 2560x2560, so if you have a phone with a high-resolution display, these are some good wallpaper options.