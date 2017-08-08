The Moto X Pure has had a bizarre (and frustrating) update history. It originally shipped with Android 5.1, and was updated rather quickly to 6.0 Marshmallow. However, the jump to 7.0 Nougat has been anything but quick. The update is still in the testing phase in most regions, despite Motorola promising it would be rolling out by the end of Q2 2017 (which has already ended).

Motorola has now published the kernel source code for 'Clark,' which is the 2015 Moto X Pure Edition. Usually the kernel source is published after the update is fully rolled out, but not so this time. If you're not familiar with how this works, OEMs are required to publish their changes to the Android kernel, as part of the kernel's GPL license.

The updated kernel source should make it easier for custom ROM developers to bring their own Nougat ROMs to the phone. Developers can find the code at the source link below.