MetroPCS Launches an Unbeatable Unlimited Deal

Now, get two lines of unlimited data, talk and text for just $75 at MetroPCS

Bellevue, Washington — August 8, 2017 — Just in time for back-to-school, MetroPCS is unleashing its best deal ever on unlimited. Starting today, August 8th, at MetroPCS, you can get your first line of unlimited LTE data, talk and text for just $50, then add up to four more lines for just $25 per line. Which means, you can now get two unlimited lines for just $75 – period. Taxes and fees included. Plus, for just $10 more, you can get 8GB of 4G LTE hotspot data per line for the entire family – up to 5 lines. Of course, all this unlimited goodness is made possible by T-Mobile’s nationwide LTE network, the network built for unlimited.

And, if you’re looking to switch and get a great new phone, MetroPCS has you covered there, too. Right now, switch to MetroPCS, and you’ll get an up to $100 instant rebate for each line you switch, up to five lines, which makes tons of great devices free. In fact, you can add the hot new LG K20 Plus smartphone with 32GB of memory to your sweet unlimited deal — for free – via instant rebate. Or you can use your $100 instant rebate toward any phone MetroPCS sells! So, why not get the kids back to school in style and grab a little something for yourself?

For more information on these deals and others, visit any MetroPCS store today or visit www.metropcs.com/shop. To learn more about our network, please visit: www.metropcs.com/coverage.

MetroPCS is the flagship prepaid brand of T-Mobile US, Inc., and a leading provider of unlimited data, talk and text plans with taxes and regulatory fees included— so there are no surprises, period. MetroPCS offers the freedom and convenience of an affordable, no-contract wireless service, on a reliable network that covers 99% of people in the U.S.

Video typically streams on device at 480p. On all MetroPCS plans, the top 3% of data users (>32GB/mo.) maty notice reduced speeds until next payment cycle due to data prioritization. No tethering on $50 base rate plan without add-on. Sales tax on device not included. Device offer requires port-in of eligible wireless number not currently active on T-Mobile network. Sales tax and regulatory fees included in monthly service price; see in-store materials for specifics in your state. Coverage claim based on talk and text.

About T-Mobile

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. The Company's advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to more than 69.6 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.

