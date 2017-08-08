The team behind Lineage OS, the successor to the extremely popular CyanogenMod custom ROM, has released a new update changelog. This update brings with it mostly mundane things that the average user may not care about, but they're still worth noting regardless. Most importantly, the ROM is getting the recent August security patches and a bump to Chromium WebView v60.
Here's the official changelog from the Lineage OS website:
- Even more Jelly improvements
- Search on page has been added
- No longer saves form data when in incognito mode
- Changed to Google as the default search engine, home page and suggestion provider. This can still be changed in Settings, just like before
- Added the Yandex search engine
- Media can now be displayed in full screen mode
- Merged July security patches for both LineageOS 14.1 and 13.0
- Merged August security patches for LineageOS 14.1
- Sensitive number improvements
- Countries with multiple MCCs are now supported properly (including GB, US, and India)
- Added multiple 116 numbers in various European countries
- Added sensitive numbers for Greece
- Date can now be hidden on the LockClock widget
- Updated Chromium Webview to version 60 (60.0.3112.78)
- A number of deadlocks/freezes/crashes in AppOps have been fixed
- The updater app now warns in case mobile data is about to be used for a download
- “Panic detection” mode is now enabled. Pressing the back button several times in quick succession will return you to the home screen
- Fixed a number of crashes and removed a screen for single SIM devices in the Setup Wizard
- Eleven (Music app), Snap, and Gallery are now properly granted external storage permissions
- On dual-SIM devices, the preferred SIM for SMS is no longer reset on reboot
Infrastructure
- CVE tracker improvements
- Added a dark theme - makes it easier on the eyes!
- Added a new landing page to answer some FAQs
Build roster
Added 14.1 devices
- nubia Z9 Max - nx512j - maintainer: Bauuuuu
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 - mido - maintainer: TheScarcastic
Readded 14.1 devices
- Motorola Moto G4 - athene - maintainers: vache, shr3ps, rahulsnair
- LG G2 (AT&T) - d800 - maintainer: Kapricornus
- LG G2 (T-Mobile) - d801 - maintainer: Kapricornus
- LG G2 (International) - d802 - maintainer: Kapricornus
- LG G2 (Canadian) - d803 - maintainer: Kapricornus
Suspended 14.1 devices
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 2014 (LTE) - lt03lte
- Withdrawn due to neglected CVE patches
Most of that there isn't groundbreaking, obviously, but not all updates will bring you shiny new eye candy or quality of life improvements. On a side note, I personally experienced the preferred SIM card for SMS resetting bug, so I'm glad to see that fixed.
As you can see above, the rest of the changelog is pretty dry, for the most part. If, however, you're wanting to try out Lineage OS on your supported device, be sure to check out the second source link below to get started.
