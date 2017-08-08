The team behind Lineage OS, the successor to the extremely popular CyanogenMod custom ROM, has released a new update changelog. This update brings with it mostly mundane things that the average user may not care about, but they're still worth noting regardless. Most importantly, the ROM is getting the recent August security patches and a bump to Chromium WebView v60.

Here's the official changelog from the Lineage OS website:

Most of that there isn't groundbreaking, obviously, but not all updates will bring you shiny new eye candy or quality of life improvements. On a side note, I personally experienced the preferred SIM card for SMS resetting bug, so I'm glad to see that fixed.

As you can see above, the rest of the changelog is pretty dry, for the most part. If, however, you're wanting to try out Lineage OS on your supported device, be sure to check out the second source link below to get started.