Instagram added its live video feature in December of last year, allowing users to start live streaming directly from the mobile apps. The company has continued to improve live video since then, like adding the ability to save the broadcast after it's over. Another new feature is on the way - guests.

Instagram is testing a new button at the bottom of the screen, which allows users to add guests to the current broadcast. Once the other person joins, the screen will be split in half. The guest can be removed at any time, or they can leave on their own.

The feature is currently being tested with a limited subset of Instagram users, and the company hopes to roll it out globally, "over the next few months."