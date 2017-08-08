After a slew of recent leaks, the hotly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S8 Active was finally announced as a limited-time AT&T exclusive yesterday. The pre-order pages are now live on the carrier's site, for both the Meteor Gray and Tungsten Gold colorways, and we also get our first official confirmation of many of the specs.

Essentially a Galaxy S8 with a ruggedized outer casing and a shatterproof screen, the Active model shares many of the same attributes, including the 5.8" AMOLED panel, Snapdragon 835 chip, and the same f/1.7 cameras, 12MP on the back and 8MP on the front. The base level offerings of 64GB storage and 4GB RAM are also identical. The Active differs in that its screen doesn't have the curved edges that the regular S8's Infinity Display does, in order to make it more robust, and it also has a bigger battery, 4000mAh instead of 3000mAh. The specs match up with what we were expecting based on previous leaks, and you can see them in full on the AT&T site.

The S8 Active is priced a little higher than its less protected sibling, with tariffs starting at $28.34 a month. The outright price is a whopping $849, one hundred dollars more than the standard S8. That extra armor isn't cheap. In the box, as well as the phone, you'll get a USB-C cable, travel adapter, transfer adapter, and quick start guide. It's unclear from the site whether a power brick is included, but if it's like the regular S8 it'll have an adaptive fast charger.

AT&T has a couple of promotions to tempt you into a purchase. You can buy one Galaxy S8 Active and get one free, provided both are on AT&T Next® plans with eligible wireless and you add DIRECTV. Signing up to the TV service can also bag you a $500 coupon towards a Samsung TV, so there's plenty of value to be had if you're able to make use of these offers.

The phone will ship in two days, according to the pre-order page, so you won't have to wait too long if you get in while there's still stock available.