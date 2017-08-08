Google is constantly adding new banks to its Android Pay portfolio. But ever since Chase and Simple, the two major holdouts, added support, our comment sections have been relatively quiet. If you do have one of those smaller regional banks or credit unions, feel free to scour the list for your particular institution.

Without further ado, here are the 40 new Android Pay banks:

  1. Alliance Credit Union
  2. Alliance Federal Credit Union
  3. Aloha Pacific Federal Credit Union
  4. American Heritage FCU
  5. Arvest Bank
  6. Campus Federal Credit Union
  7. Caprock FCU
  8. Central National Bank of Poteau
  9. City First Bank of D.C., N.A.
  10. Coast Central Credit Union
  11. Continental Finance Co., LLC
  12. CorTrust Bank
  13. Dort Federal Credit Union
  14. Emprise Bank
  15. Farmers Savings Bank
  16. First Bank Blue Earth
  17. First United Security Bank
  18. Fond du Lac Credit Union
  19. Franklin Savings Bank
  20. Franklin State Bank
  21. Kansas State University Federal Credit Union
  22. Kerr County Federal Credit Union
  23. Knoxville TVA Employess CU
  24. Oconee State Bank
  25. Orrstown Bank
  26. Planters Bank & Trust Company
  27. PointBank
  28. Polish National Credit Union
  29. Power Financial Credit Union
  30. Reliabank Dakota
  31. SECNY FCU
  32. Security Bank of Kansas City
  33. Security First Bank
  34. Security State Bank
  35. South Shore Bank
  36. Southwest Missouri Bank
  37. The Callaway Bank
  38. Tropical Financial Credit Union
  39. UNCLE Credit Union
  40. United Federal Credit Union

Let us know in the comments if your bank or credit union has just added support. I'm curious to know how many of our readers actually use them.