Google is constantly adding new banks to its Android Pay portfolio. But ever since Chase and Simple, the two major holdouts, added support, our comment sections have been relatively quiet. If you do have one of those smaller regional banks or credit unions, feel free to scour the list for your particular institution.

Without further ado, here are the 40 new Android Pay banks:

Alliance Credit Union Alliance Federal Credit Union Aloha Pacific Federal Credit Union American Heritage FCU Arvest Bank Campus Federal Credit Union Caprock FCU Central National Bank of Poteau City First Bank of D.C., N.A. Coast Central Credit Union Continental Finance Co., LLC CorTrust Bank Dort Federal Credit Union Emprise Bank Farmers Savings Bank First Bank Blue Earth First United Security Bank Fond du Lac Credit Union Franklin Savings Bank Franklin State Bank Kansas State University Federal Credit Union Kerr County Federal Credit Union Knoxville TVA Employess CU Oconee State Bank Orrstown Bank Planters Bank & Trust Company PointBank Polish National Credit Union Power Financial Credit Union Reliabank Dakota SECNY FCU Security Bank of Kansas City Security First Bank Security State Bank South Shore Bank Southwest Missouri Bank The Callaway Bank Tropical Financial Credit Union UNCLE Credit Union United Federal Credit Union

Let us know in the comments if your bank or credit union has just added support. I'm curious to know how many of our readers actually use them.