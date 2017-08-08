Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Games

EGGLIA: Legend of the Redcap

Android Police coverage: Mana-esque 'EGGLIA: Legend of the Redcap' just released globally on the Play Store

If you are a 90's JRPG fan, then you may want to give EGGLIA: Legend of the Redcap a look. From a quick glance, you can see that it is styled very similarly to the Mana series. But the comparisons do not end there. You can also grow your world much in the same way you did in Legend of Mana, through the use of objects that allow you to expand your map. Just keep in mind that EGGLIA: Legend of the Redcap is a turn-based RPG that is largely based around random dice throwing. So sure, while this is not an action RPG, it is a quality turn-based affair that works well on mobile.

Monetization: $9.99 upfront / no ads / no IAPs

--

A young girl born to save the world and a Redcap once destined for violence. A story hatched from within precious eggs; a tale of meeting and parting ways... A fantasy adventure with a thrilling story and beautiful graphics, EGGLIA is an RPG you will want to return to again and again. Join colorful characters of varying races including Brownies, Dwarves, Gremlins and Aloes as they work together to revive the lands of EGGLIA, sealed away within mysterious eggs.

Miracle Merchant

Android Police coverage: Miracle Merchant is a fun new alchemy game from Card Crawl developer Arnold Rauers

Arnold Rauers, the developer of Card Crawl and Card Thief has recently released a new card-based game onto the Play Store. It is titled Miracle Merchant, and it looks to be just as fun as his previous releases. You can expect solitaire style gameplay that introduces a new game every day where you compete for global high scores. So if you enjoy solitaire games with great art and fun mechanics, I wholeheartedly recommend picking up Miracle Merchant today.

Monetization: free / contains ads / single $1.99 IAP full game unlock

--

In Miracle Merchant you become the apprentice of a master alchemist who creates potions for thirsty customers. By mixing and combining different ingredient cards you create powerful potions based on the needs of your customers. Each game has a unique, randomly generated set of cards that will test your skills. By successfully completing games you can collect a variety of masterfully crafted potions. Daily tasks will keep you busy and you can compete with other players via online leaderboards.

Motorsport Manager Mobile 2

Android Police coverage: Motorsport Manager Mobile 2 speeds on to the Play Store

Despite Motorsport Manager Mobile 2 already having released on iOS a month ago, it would appear that Android has finally received the sequel as well. If you enjoyed the first title, then you will be happy to hear that there have been a ton of improvements made to the gameplay. Building management is a lot more streamlined, and the dynamic driver market should allow for each playthrough to feel different. All good news for any fan of the series.

Monetization: $3.99 upfront / no ads / IAPs from $7.49 - $11.99

--

The long-awaited sequel to the highest-rated motorsport game on the App Store, Motorsport Manager Mobile 2 is the ultimate race team simulation game. Build your very own motorsport team, making all of the big decisions. Hire the drivers, assemble the team, develop your car and mastermind your way to glory.

Road Warriors

Android Police coverage: Road Warriors is an exhilarating bullet-time racer that promises a new track every day

Road Warriors is a slick auto-runner where you race against the AI in a battle to the death. It is your job to destroy these enemies through quick-time events that demand you tap on their vehicle to destroy them. Each race is broken up into four sections. Each section contains a checkpoint that has an optional advertisement or an in-game currency price attached to it in order to save your current race's progress. If you die without saving, you will simply start back at the beginning of the race. Oh, and you get a new course to race on every single day, which really helps the longevity of a racing game with such straightforward mechanics.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $14.99 ($3.99 unlocks all checkpoints)

--

Join the most dangerous racing competition in the whole universe called “Road Warriors”. The only rule is THERE-ARE-NO-RULES. Will you help Cluck become the best racer in the universe? Road Warriors is an action-packed intergalactic racing game with simple one-touch controls.

Carmageddon: Crashers

Android Police coverage: Following a short soft launch period 'Carmageddon: Crashers' has just officially exploded onto the Play Store

If you find that you enjoy the plethora of drag racing games on Android, then you'll probably like Carmageddon: Crashers. It essentially takes the standard mobile drag racing formula where you race your way to better equipment and turns it on its head by converting the race into a deadly game of chicken. Whoever smashes into their opponent at the highest speed will obliterate the slower racer. Sadly Carmageddon: Crashers is a free-to-play release, so that does mean it is rife with multiple currencies, a loot crate system, and of course plenty of wait timers. If these type of issues do not bother you, then you may just find something enjoyable with this release.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $119.99

--

Welcome to Destruction Drag Racing. Carmageddon Crashers: It’s the antidote to dreary drag strip racing games. Crashers: the latest title from the creators of the Carmageddon series, the controversial driving game where pedestrians = points and the cars are built for carnage. Crashers is drag racing with a difference... The cars start from opposite ends of the drag strip, and race straight at one another. There can be only one outcome… Wreck or be wrecked.

Terra Tank

You wouldn't think that the twin stick shooter genre would work well on a touch screen, but here we are with numerous games that fall in this category on the Play Store, and many are popular to boot. Well, this week we have another title to add to the list of competent twin stick shooters, and it is called Terra Tank. While the premise is quite simple, collect enough fuel to launch your stranded rocket by shooting enemies, there is still quite a lot of challenge to be found. Oh, and if you don't want to pay for this premium release, there is a free version available for you to quickly try out the gameplay.

Monetization: $0.99 upfront / no ads / no IAPs

--

Take the command of an inter-planetary tank and fight off the swarms of alien monsters. Your mission is to refuel your crashed rocket ship and continue your journey through space in search of a way back home. But don’t think it will be easy to escape as each planet you land on has different enemies of various shapes and sizes, and they all present different threats. Expect glowing Rhacanea, fuel-hungry Hatchlings, leaping explosive mines, rolling Helios Spheres and many more. Oh, and don’t let them get too close.

Fowlst

Fowlst is a minimal arcade game where your primary goal is to destroy the enemies you find in each area. As you clear a chamber, you will move on to the next in search of collecting as much in-game currency as possible. You will then use this currency to upgrade your hero's weapons. So yeah, while it may not be the most original concept, the gameplay is pretty fun and the artistic design is pretty infectious. If you enjoy playing arcade games for your mobile gaming sessions, then you may want to check out Fowlst.

Monetization: $1.99 upfront / no ads / no IAPs

--

Fowlst is an an action game about an owl who is trapped in Hell for some reason. Make your way through chamber after spooky chamber, smashing Demons and grabbing loot. Dodge bullets, battle huge bosses and try not to get chopped In half by a buzz saw. Trade your loot for sick powers like egg bombs and rockets so you can really show those demons who’s boss.

The Quest - Celtic Rift

The Quest - Celtic Rift is a new expansion for the popular old-school RPG The Quest. It does not require that you own the base game, as you can simply play the adventure in this expansion all on its own. If you are unfamiliar with the gameplay of the series, it features grid-based movement and turn-based combat. Though, like most old-school RPGs The Quest - Celtic Rift takes a lot of patience thanks to its difficulty level. So if you enjoy a challenging RPG, I would recommend you check this release out.

Monetization: $2.99 upfront / no ads / no IAPs

--

You've received a letter from King Mersant bidding you travel urgently to the Islands of Lubdan in the far away country of Loegria. When you land, you find out who really summoned you there. Be ready for adventure. You could easily die, so keep extra save files.

Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?!

Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?! is a port of the PC game that goes by the same name. For those unfamiliar with the title, HPAWS is mainly a time management game where you tasked with running and expanding a weapon shop. Sadly the gameplay can get pretty repetitive thanks to its extremely linear design. Of course, if you are the type of person who enjoys casual gameplay mixed with time management, Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?! may be exactly what you are looking for.

Monetization: $4.99 upfront / no ads / IAPs from ?-? (not listed)

--

Holy Potatoes. A Weapon Shop?! is a wacky simulation game where you manage your very own weapon shop and expand its business across an incredible potato world. Use your potato smiths to forge weapons and sell them to questing heroes. You will meet more than 70 potato heroes, forge more than 200 weapons, expand your business into 20 wacky areas, manage 30 zany potato smiths, discover 10 legendary pop culture heroes . . . and even adopt a potato dog.

RPG Fernz Gate

Ah, what would this weekly roundup be without some sort of Kemco game included in the list? This week we have RPG Fernz Gate, a classic turn-based RPG. While the game has been listed on the Play Store for some time, it only just this week received an English translation. While the gameplay appears to be pretty traditional, it is worth pointing out that there are numerous in-app purchases included with this release.

Monetization: $4.99 upfront / includes ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

--

Muster the strength to slay the Overlord and find a way back home. After awaking in some unfamiliar woods, Alex, an ordinary high schooler living an ordinary life, learns he has somehow ended up in Fernland, a world where peace and order have been replaced by conflict and destruction.

Strike Team Hydra

Strike Team Hydra is a tactical RPG much like XCOM: Enemy Within. You will command an elite squad soldiers in an effort to defeat an alien race bread for war. The campaign mode contains 28 missions, and there are 20 combat missions that are purely optional. Oh, and since this title just released, you can pick it up on sale for $3.99, which is 50% off. This sale will last for 6 more days.

Monetization: $7.99 upfront / no ads / no IAPs

--

In Strike Team Hydra, you are the commanding officer of a squad of soldiers from the far future. Command each warrior and use cover, suppressive fire, advanced weapons and iron will to defeat the enemy. Always outnumbered, your soldiers will depend on your tactical brilliance to prevail.

RAYCRISIS

RAYCRISIS is the third game in TAITO Corporation's Ray series of top-down shooters. Just like in RAYFORCE and RAYSTORM you will be shooting your way through an assortment of enemies who are all trying to kill you. Like most shoot 'em ups, RAYCRISIS is a challenging game. So it may be best to use the supplied controller support instead of playing with the touch interface. RAYCRISIS is currently on sale for $9.99 thanks to it officially releasing today. After September 10th it will go back up to its regular pricing.

Monetization: $11.99 upfront / no ads / no IAPs

--

RAYCRISIS, the final installment in TAITO’s classic RAY series of arcade shooting games, locks on to Android. TAITO is famous for arcade shooting games, and the RAY trilogy is one of its most beloved series. Its final work, the evolutionary evolution and the popularity of graphic RAYCRISIS appeared at Android application finally.! Arranged BGM is also recorded.

Ring Toss & World Tour

I am sure plenty of us have at least a hazy recollection of playing one of these water-based ring toss games in their youth. The premise was simple enough, get the correct amount of rings onto each numbered peg by pressing on the water propulsion button. Well, it would appear that Ring Toss & World Tour has captured this gameplay perfectly with an adequate representation of what you would expect to find when playing these type of water-based games.

Monetization: free / includes ads / no IAPs

--

Travel the world in the palm of your hand with Ringtoss. Take a trip around the world with the lovely Alice in Ringtoss.

BUNGEE JUMP

Creating a game out of bungee jumping seems like an odd sport to translate to video games, but in this instance, it works. I mean sure, BUNGEE JUMP isn't the most in-depth game on the store, but what it does, it does admirably. The gameplay works by simply timing your jumps. From there you need to decide when to hit a stop button, or else you will hit the ground. It takes a minute to get the timing down, but it isn't all that difficult once you understand how to play. If you are asking why you are doing this, it is all in the name of collecting coins. These coins will, of course, be used for unlocking new characters. These characters can also be unlocked through numerous in-app purchases.

Monetization: free / includes ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

--

A simple rule of bungee jumping game. Collect coins with left and right touches and pull the line before reaching the ground. Characters will be added every 1,000 downloads.

Hazy Race

Hazy Race is a slick little endless runner with minimal graphics and a killer soundtrack. Seriously, if you enjoyed the music contained within the hit Netflix TV show Stranger Things, then you will enjoy everything about the sound design in Hazy Race. Short of the great music the gameplay is pretty simple. Just tap on the screen when you want the main protagonist to jump on top of a platform below you. This takes impeccable timing as these platforms are moving and so are you. If you are an endless runner fiend, you may want to check out Hazy Race and its wonderful music.

Monetization: free / includes ads / single $1.99 IAP removes ads

--

Tap to slam. Hit the islands and bounce into the horizon in this atmospheric arcade experience. How far can you race into the haze?

Minigolf: the game

I don't know what it is, but I am always a sucker for a good mini golf game. That is why I was happy to come across Minigolf: the game. While it may look pretty simplistic from the outset, what sets it apart from many other mini golf games is the fact that you can create your very own courses. So not only will you have 100 pre-made stages to run through, but you can infinitely design and play your own.

Monetization: free / includes ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

--

Amuse yourself wherever you are with this enjoyable game. Forget about loading screens, rendering downgrades and unexpected ads, Minigolf: the game is here. YOU having fun is the only thing that matters. Play when and wherever you want. Use it to keep you away from boredom on a long journey, create new levels while chilling at home, or tryharding while waiting for a friend.

Microbot

All of you Puzzle Bobble and Breakout fans out there should take a look at Microbot. It offers a good mix of both styles of gameplay, where you shoot at blocks directly above you in order to remove them before they come too close to the bottom of the screen. Heck, there are even some tower defense mechanics to be found in the upgrade system of your weapons. If that does not sound like a good combination of gameplay mechanics, I don't know what would.

Monetization: free / includes ads / single $2.99 IAP removes ads

--

Dive into the city of the future. You now control a ship armed with bouncy bullet gun with powerful functions. Brick-breaking style game will never have to be boring anymore. Your mission is simple: destroy all cyber bots. And they are not so easy.

Gunship Battle2 VR

Gunship Battle2 VR is a new Daydream game available on the Play Store this week. It bills itself as a complete VR experience, whatever that entails. It would seem that it features a story mode where the cutscenes play in VR, and some action oriented gameplay sections that will utilize your Daydream controller is some manner. The good news is reviews have been positive so far, and there appears to be a boatload of content.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

--

Become a former ace pilot Dylan participating in a top secret government project. But because of it, he lost everything, even his family and his memory. Before he has chance to recoup his life, the fate of world rests solely on his shoulder. The experimental gunship is the only chance that Dylan has to save the world and avenge his family. You, as Dylan, can make that happen. Get to your bird soldier.

Pixel Punchers

If you have ever played any of the Nintendo made Punch-Out!! games, then you should have a good idea of what to expect with Pixel Punchers. Well, that is if you can get it to work. So far I have had no luck getting it to boot up on my Galaxy S8+. Of course, it is worth mentioning that the game is still unfinished, so it may take a few updates before it is in working order.

Monetization: free / includes ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

--

Step in the ring and take your best shot. Earn Money and become Notorious as you travel the world and rise in the ranks. Do you have what it takes to become The Best Ever?

Career mode with over 20 challengers

Quick Fight with Easy, Medium, Hard, and G.O.A.T levels

20+ fighters to unlock

Questy Quest

Questy Quest is a game that relies entirely on timing. Basically, it is your job to attack enemies by timing your taps on the screen to coincide with a line moving the length and back of another larger line. If you tap at exactly the right time, you will hit your opposition and maybe earn yourself some coins. These coins will then be used to unlock new weapons, among other items. So yeah, this is a casual game at its core, but if that is your thing, then I say all the more power to you.

Monetization: free / includes ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $14.99

--

Time your taps to attack silly monsters. Unlock custom gear, then upgrade it to make your hero better. Take on quests at the Quest Guild, or traverse the endless Wilds. Tappy tap for looty loot in the epic Questy Quest - the adventure with so much slice that it's named twice. Journey through the Charming Mines, the Wailing Woods and the Perilous Plains on your adventure. Simply time your tap to vanquish your foes, but watch out - there's always a tougher monster out there for you to defeat.

Dead Ahead

Endless runners may be a dime a dozen on the Play Store, but that doesn't mean I don't try to find the more interesting ones when they do pop up. Luckily Dead Ahead is one of those such games. Essentially it is your job to run over and shoot as many zombies as possible while of course getting as far as you can in the game. Sure you will die, and you will die a lot, but that is all part of the fun.

Monetization: free / includes ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $49.99

--

The Dead are coming for you, it is time to find a ride and drive for your life. With the relentless zombie hordes hot on your heels and hungry for flesh, can you fend them off whilst keeping your eyes on the road?

Mushroom Wars 2

If you have not heard of Mushroom Wars before, then I wholeheartedly recommend checking it out. It was the precursor to this weeks release of Mushroom Wars 2, and it is a great strategy game. While Mushroom Wars 2 is pretty similar in design, there seems to be a few hiccups with the current version. There are some unignorable moments of lag and a few other performance issues, but luckily the developers have stated they are going to optimize the game more for Android in the future. Until then, I would say go with the first Mushroom Wars.

Monetization: free / includes ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $64.99

--

In Mushroom Wars 2, tribes of feisty mushrooms face off in short, action-packed real-time strategy battles. Step into the shoes of a fearless Mushroom Commander, choose a hero to lead your army, take control of the battlefield in a variety of multiplayer modes or challenging single-player campaigns. Become one of the millions of Mushroom Warriors now, download Mushroom Wars 2.

Adventure Time Run

Ah yes, yet another endless runner for the roundup. This time around we have Adventure Time Run, a Cartoon Network themed runner that feature characters from their Adventure Time animated TV show. Sadly it does appear to have some frame rate issues along with a few other bugs with loading and freezing. Hopefully, the kinks will get worked out, but until then I would recommend skipping this release unless you are a huge Adventure Time fan.

Monetization: free / includes ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $89.99

--

All Favorite Adventure Time Friends on Your Phone. Finn and Jake on Epic Oooland Adventure to Find Magic Stones and Save Candy Kingdom. Meet and Run with All Your Favorite Adventure Time Characters on Your Phone. Collect and Evolve Unique Treasures for Your Awesome Characters. This is now Adventure Time. Start Running.!.

Combat Squad - Online FPS

Combat Squad - Online FPS is what you would get if you added a bunch of pay-to-win in-app purchases to Counter Strike. Sure, it may be close to what everyone considers a great game, but this poor facsimile will start to grate on your nerves once you see how much easier it is for the players who paid for the best equipment. Maybe if you grind it out long enough you will finally earn yourself competitive equipment, but is it really worth the time when you start out at such a disadvantage?

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Get ready for an epic tactical multiplayer squad combat to test your skills and tactics against others around the world. Combat Squad : Project Wednesday is a fast-paced Tactical First Person Shooter like you have never seen before. Create and customize your own squad then control and command the entire squad of five in battle.

Champions of the Shengha

Champions of the Shengha strikes me as an odd release. You see, it requires some sort of "Magical Transmitter" to play, which of course you need to purchase separately for £39.95. In all actuality, it is just a simple heart rate monitor. How this affects the gameplay, I do not know, but combining a heart rate sensor with card-based gameplay sounds kind of interesting. Of course, the need to purchase extra equipment even to play the game, equipment that you need to order from Europe I might add is just a bit more effort than I am willing to commit to an untested game. Hence why this release is at the bottom of today's roundup.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Unleash your magical power in epic battles with Champions of the Shengha, a real-time card battling game that you control by focusing your body and mind. Put on your Magic Transmitter and step into the world of the Shengha. Welcome to the only fantasy card-battling game where players learn real magic in order to cast their spells.

Mask of the Pharaoh

Okay, just like Champions of the Shengha there is a reason I placed this Mask of the Pharaoh app on the bottom of this roundup. Mainly it is due to the fact that this is a companion app that only works with the physical board game of the same name. The problem is, this board game is not purchasable unless you order one of Hasbro's family gaming crates. These crates are $49.99 a piece and work like most crate systems in that you will receive one every three months. As you can imagine there are not that many people who are going to order such a thing as a board game crate, and so most of us will not have a way to own the Mask of the Pharaoh board game.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

In this cooperative virtual-reality enhanced board game, you will work together with your fellow players to build, and then navigate, Ludo through a maze-like path inside the pyramid to the Pharaoh’s chamber find the treasure. Using the Mask of the Pharaoh app while wearing the VR mask that is included in the board game, you must quickly describe what you see while the other players use game tiles to complete the path to the riches, and win!

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.