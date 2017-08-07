Puzzle games, in spite of all the frustration they may cause, are a good way to pass time. Whether you're at the airport waiting for a delayed flight or just bored at work, you can rest assured that the time will fly by once you get into a puzzle game. And now, with our latest Humble Mobile Bundle giveaway, you might not even have to pay for a couple.
There are nine games in this Humble Mobile Bundle. Pay $1 or more, and you'll get klocki, Hook, and Zenge. For $5 or more, you'll also get Mini Metro, Human Resource Machine, and Deus Ex GO. And if you pay more than the current $5.79 average, you'll also get A Good Snowman Is Hard to Build, Concrete Jungle, and Slayaway Camp. Good deals as usual from Humble Bundle.
To win one of 10 free codes for the full Humble Mobile Bundle Best of Strategy bundle, just leave a comment below. We'll select the winners on August 8th. Good luck!
