Puzzle games, in spite of all the frustration they may cause, are a good way to pass time. Whether you're at the airport waiting for a delayed flight or just bored at work, you can rest assured that the time will fly by once you get into a puzzle game. And now, with our latest Humble Mobile Bundle giveaway, you might not even have to pay for a couple.

There are nine games in this Humble Mobile Bundle. Pay $1 or more, and you'll get klocki, Hook, and Zenge. For $5 or more, you'll also get Mini Metro, Human Resource Machine, and Deus Ex GO. And if you pay more than the current $5.79 average, you'll also get A Good Snowman Is Hard to Build, Concrete Jungle, and Slayaway Camp. Good deals as usual from Humble Bundle.