We've seen a lot about the Pixel 2, including renders and rumored specs. However, this is the first time we're seeing live photos of the device. There's good news and bad news; while the phone does feature what appear to be front-facing speakers, there is reportedly no headphone jack on board.

GSMArena was sent these photos by an anonymous tipster. The developer unit in the pictures, which looks like the smaller Pixel 2, is visually an exact match with OnLeaks' renders. The tipster didn't say much, only mentioning that the device felt better in the hand than the original Pixel (a sliver of which can be seen in the first image) and that there was no headphone jack, which is definitely disappointing news. It's worth noting that since this is a pre-production unit, things could still change, but it's highly unlikely that a decision as big as this would be reversed this close to launch (the original Pixel was released 10 months ago).

Both the standard and XL versions of the Pixel 2 are slated to have the Snapdragon 835 and 4GB of RAM, with the regular model having a 4.97" 1080p display and the XL getting a 5.99" 1440p panel. It's also been rumored to have an always-on display and a squeezable frame, a là HTC U11. If you're hungry for more information, chances are that we'll see more of the Pixel 2 before the release date, which shouldn't be too far off.