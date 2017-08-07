More and more of us are getting devices that use USB-C cables for charging and data transfer every day. That means your stash of microUSB cables compiled over the years will do you no good when it comes to the various "charging stations" you might have set up at home and work.

If you can relate, this giveaway is for you. Each of the 28 winners will get 4 (!) 6-foot long, braided cables from Brexlink.

You can buy them in sets of 2 on Amazon for $11, where you can see the reviewers love them. If you're a cat owner like me, you may have found yourself at a point where you don't even consider non-braided cords anymore after losing so many to chew-happy pets.

Not only are they well-made in terms of durability, the cables adhere to the USB-C standards for safe charging at up 3.0A. It can handle anything from your Galaxy S8 to your Chromebook Pixel.

Now if you're a pessimist or just plain impatient, we also have an Amazon coupon code for you. Using APGIV002 at checkout will give you 25% off for a final price of $8.24. The coupon is valid until Monday, August 7th at 11:59pm Pacific time.

You can enter the giveaway below. You must have a US shipping address to win. Entries close on Monday, August 7th at 11:59pm Pacific. Remember to stop by each day to get a free bonus entry!

ICONIC Brexlink USB-C cable giveaway

