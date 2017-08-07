Fossil has been one of the most stalwart promulgators of Android Wear, having released new watches on a regular basis since the early days. However, those watches have all had the infamous flat tire LCD, but now that's finally a thing of the past. Fossil has unveiled new wearables with a round display, and you can pre-order them today. Actually, you can buy one of them on eBay already. Apparently, someone didn't get the memo about the launch date.

The new watches are the Q Explorist and Q Venture. Pricing for the two watches is the same across all tiers, which only vary based on the color and band material. The versions with leather straps have an MSRP of $255 and the metal ones are $275. Both watches have a Snapdragon 2100 Wear chip, 4GB of storage, and 512MB of RAM—typical smartwatch stuff.

The Q Explorist is the larger of the two by just a hair. It's got three buttons on the side and a 44mm case. The Q Venture is 42mm and has just one crown button. It's unclear to me if they have a rotating crown button for scrolling through Wear, but the knurl pattern on the prominent buttons seems to support that possibility.

Fossil is looking to ship the assorted styles of these watches this month and next, and you can pre-order them from Fossil today. Interestingly, you can buy the Q Explorist from eBags. It has several versions of the watch listed on its own website and Amazon. Buying from the eBags site offers a coupon code (PENCIL) for 20% off the price. Thus, you can get the watch for as little as $204 plus tax. eBags is a reputable retailer, so someone was probably just confused about the street date.