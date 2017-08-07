Stainless Games Ltd has decided to release Carmageddon: Crashers officially onto the Play Store today for all to enjoy. While the limited soft launch period wasn't all that long, it would appear that Carmageddon: Crashers is ready for prime time as anyone can now install the game. So if you have been patiently waiting for this release, then you will want to hit the Play Store right now and download this sucker already.

About a month and a half ago I did a hands-on with the soft launch version of Carmageddon: Crashers. So if you would like to get a better idea of what to expect from the gameplay, you might want to give that a read. While I was not all that impressed with the way Stainless Games Ltd has cloned NaturalMotionGames's popular CSR Racing drag racing gameplay for the release of Carmageddon: Crashers, it is here all the same for anyone to enjoy.

When it comes to Carmageddon: Crashers mechanics, you can expect multiple currencies, a loot crate system with blind draws, and of course plenty of wait timers. I suppose fun is optional, considering it hinges on whether or not you enjoy passively playing your mobile games a few times a day, compared to sitting down and enjoying something for hours on end.

So yeah, for me there was not a whole lot of enjoyment to be had with Carmageddon: Crashers. While I have to admit that it can be fun to crash your car into numerous vehicles and bystanders, the drag racing gameplay becomes way too boring for my tastes once you repetitively race a few rounds. Essentially this release is just another clone of a clone, or to put it another way, Carmageddon: Crashers is a perfect representation of the uninspired free-to-play games you expect to find on the Play Store.