Sony's phones are almost always more expensive than competing devices, and the XZ Premium is no exception. It arrived in the United States for a whopping $799, making it one of the most expensive (mainstream) phones on the market. Here we are, about a month and a half after its release in 'Murica, and the phone has already dropped $100.

The XZ Premium has a Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of expandable storage, a 5.5" 4K HDR display, and a 3,230mAh battery. The main selling point is the 19MP back camera, capable of recording 960fps slow-motion video. The 4K HDR screen is pretty nice too, but it only switches to 4K resolution during media playback (in select apps).

The biggest downside to this phone, besides the price, is the fingerprint sensor. Or rather, the lack thereof. The US model doesn't have a working fingerprint sensor due to some agreement/legal matter, but flashing the international variant's firmware turns it back on. If you're still interested, you can grab it from various retailers below.