

Anker is running a decent little sale over on Amazon. Right now you can pick up a six-foot durable braided USB-C cable for just $10, a 20,000mAh battery for $41.99, a USB-C mini-dock with 2 USB, 4KHDMI, SD Card slot, and Ethernet for $62.99, and a tiny cubic Bluetooth speaker for $16.59.

The USB-A to USB-C cable supports USB 3.0 speeds, and it's got an unusual "Fusion PVC" connector that's made of two materials at the tapered end, allegedly increasing the long-term durability of the cable. It isn't explicitly Benson approved, but it is sitting at 461 reviews and 4.7/5 stars. Originally $13.99, it's been marked down to an all time low of just $10, saving you a $4.

The 20,000mAh battery is at an all-time low price of just $41.99, and it's able to spit Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 at up to 24W. It can also charge at higher voltages, too, so it won't take too long to top-up. The only drawback is that it doesn't have USB-C output. But it's a decent price for a 20,000mAh QC 3.0 compatible battery pack.

The USB-C mini-dock isn't going to have a universal appeal since it just uses your USB-C port to provide a handful of others like HDMI, Ethernet, SD Card, and a pair of USB 3.0. But if you use a device like a recent Chromebook or MacBook that is bereft of the necessary ports for productivity, this dock can provide them. And at $62.99 it's $17 cheaper than it was before, a bit over 20% off and an all-time low.

The Bluetooth speaker is... just a tiny cubic Bluetooth speaker. But, it's $16, reviews peg it as sounding pretty good for the size and price. And it's a little 1.7" cube you can apparently hold between two fingers, which is, of course, its most significant advantage. And at $16.95 it's 17% off the previous price, and near an all-time low.

Some other Anker deals are running, but these four are by far the best of the lot. And you don't even need a coupon to grab any of them. Just head over, add them to your cart, and check out. The price is the price.