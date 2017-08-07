Motorola, despite some strange missteps lately, is still king of the budget phone market in the west. You get some fantastic value with the G and E lines that is very difficult to beat, especially in the U.S. If you've been looking to pick one up, you can grab the 32GB/2GB version for the low, low price of $179.99. That means you can save $50 off of the original price.

It's certainly worth noting that this is for the ad-free version, which sweetens the deal that much more. If you need a refresher on the Moto G5 Plus, be sure to check out Ryan's review. For $179.99, you're getting a 5.2" FHD IPS LCD display, Snapdragon 625, 32GB of storage, 2GB of RAM, a fingerprint sensor, and a 3,000mAh battery. Other than perhaps the 2GB of RAM, that's a crazy awesome deal.

This even beats the Deal Alert we brought you a few days ago by $20. So if you missed out on that sale, then fret not! This one is even better. Do bear in mind that only the Lunar Gray model is for sale, but if that's of no concern to you, then hit up the source link below.