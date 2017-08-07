"CBS All Access is growing faster than we anticipated domestically, and now represents a whole new opportunity internationally as well," said Leslie Moonves, Chairman and CEO, CBS Corporation. "By going direct-to-consumer around the world, we will facilitate new connections between the global audience and our industry-leading premium content. I look forward to introducing CBS All Access to Canada in early 2018, followed by a number of other markets in multiple continents around the world."

CBS All Access launched in the U.S. in October 2014 and has grown its subscribers rapidly since that time. On March 15, 2016, the Company stated that by 2020 it would have eight million subscribers combined for CBS All Access and SHOWTIME's direct-to-consumer products. Yesterday, CBS announced that it is ahead of that pace and will exceed more than four million subscribers combined by the end of 2017.

CBS All Access offers CBS fans the ability to watch more than 9,000 episodes on demand, including current shows from primetime, daytime and late night, as well as past seasons of select series and classic TV hits, in addition to its growing slate of original programming. Subscribers also have access to CBSN, CBS News' 24/7 streaming news service. CBS All Access is currently available online at CBS.com, on mobile devices via the CBS App for iOS, Android and Windows 10, and on Roku Players, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Fire TV.

The U.S. subscription offering is available for $5.99/month, with a commercial-free option available to subscribers for $9.99/month. Prices for non-U.S. markets will be announced at a future date.

About CBS Corporation:

CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS.A and CBS) is a mass media company that creates and distributes industry-leading content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. The Company has businesses with origins that date back to the dawn of the broadcasting age as well as new ventures that operate on the leading edge of media. CBS owns the most-watched television network in the U.S. and one of the world's largest libraries of entertainment content, making its brand — "the Eye" — one of the most recognized in business. The Company's operations span virtually every field of media and entertainment, including cable, publishing, radio, local TV, film, and interactive and socially responsible media. CBS' businesses include CBS Television Network, The CW (a joint venture between CBS Corporation and Warner Bros. Entertainment), CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Consumer Products, CBS Home Entertainment, CBS Interactive, CBS Films, Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network, Pop (a joint venture between CBS Corporation and Lionsgate), Smithsonian Networks, Simon & Schuster, CBS Television Stations, CBS Radio and CBS EcoMedia. For more information, go to www.cbscorporation.com.

About CBS All Access:

CBS All Access is the CBS Television Network's digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service. In addition to its original series, CBS All Access gives CBS fans the ability to watch more than 9,000 episodes on demand – spanning current shows from primetime, daytime and late night, as well as past seasons of select series and classic TV hits. CBS All Access is currently available online at CBS.com, on mobile devices via the CBS App for iOS, Android and Windows 10, and on Roku Players, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Fire TV.

About CBS Studios International:

CBS Studios International is the leading supplier of programming to the international television marketplace, licensing to more than 200 markets in more than 60 languages across multiple media platforms. The division distributes content from CBS Television Studios, CBS Television Distribution, SHOWTIME Networks, CBS News, CBS Films and a library of more than 70,000 hours of programming. The Studio participates in a number of international channel ventures and also exports a diverse lineup of formats for local production. CBS Studios International has 13 offices around the world, including its base in Los Angeles and EMEA headquarters in Amsterdam. CBS Studios International is a division of CBS Corporation.