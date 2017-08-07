It's that time of the month again - Google has released the August security patch for Android, and it's available to install on Pixel and Nexus devices right now. As always, you can either wait for the update to be pushed to you, or sideload it manually.
The August update patches vulnerabilities in the Android media framework, the kernel, and a few other areas. You can read the full security bulletin here for all the details. Full system images, as well as OTA files, are available to download. The system images require an unlocked device, but you can install the OTA file on a completely unmodified phone or tablet. Here are the build numbers for each OTA update:
- Pixel XL – NJH47F (NKG47S for T-Mobile, Fi carriers, and Rogers; NZH54D for Deutsche Telekom)
- Pixel – NJH47F (NHG47Q for Verizon; NKG47S for T-Mobile, Fi carriers, and Rogers; NZH54D for Deutsche Telekom)
- Pixel C – N2G48C
- Nexus 6P – N2G48C
- Nexus 5X – N2G48C
- Nexus 6 – N6F27I, N8I11B
- Nexus 9 LTE – N4F27K
- Nexus 9 Wi-Fi – N9F27H
- Nexus Player – N2G48C
As Google has done a few times in the past, the August security update is split into two levels - 8/01 and 8/05. The first contains the bulk of the patches, while the second has fixes for low-level kernel exploits. The update for Nexus/Pixel devices includes both levels.
