Article Contents
Here we are at the start of another week. It's cloudy and rainy here where I live, which means that it's a perfect time to get you all the first apps sales post. There are a few goodies in here that I find to be awesome, which will be bolded below.
Free
Apps
- All About Dinosaurs $2.49 -> Free; 6 hours left
- Runtastic Sit-ups & Abs PRO $1.99 -> Free; 6 hours left
- Tiles $0.99 -> Free; 6 hours left
- Speed View GPS Pro $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Math Tester $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Zebra Kids $6.49 -> Free; 5 days left
- Fast Camera - HD Camera Professional $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Drugs Dictionary $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Games
- Zombie Fortress : Ice Age Pro $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- CosmoLands | Premium Edition $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Hexasmash Pro - Wrecking Ball Physics Puzzle $1.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Hook $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- MontaSayer PRO $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Survival Time FULL $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- VR Zoo & Farm $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Can You Escape - Prison PRO $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Dinosaur Safari Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Trophy Hunt Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- 3D Steampunk Travel Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 6 hours left
- Typographical Zooper Theme $1.99 -> Free; 6 hours left
- MINIMALE Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Unicorn Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Blackdrop - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- Oriental Garden 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Smoke & Glass Icon Pack $1.80 -> Free; 2 days left
- Aspire UX S8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Creme Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Earth 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Nuclear Fallout Vault Watch $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Wallpapers for Batman HD $1.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Darkor - Super Amoled, Dark, HD/4K Wallpapers $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- MIUI 9 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Next Launcher Theme Pink Gear $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Pink Gear HD Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
Sale
Apps
- AFWall+ Unlocker $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- AFWall+ (Donate) $2.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- How to Tie a Tie Pro $2.98 -> $0.99; 6 hours left
- Origami Instructions Pro $2.98 -> $0.99; 6 hours left
- Scarf Fashion Designer Pro $2.98 -> $0.99; 6 hours left
- WiFi Mouse Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 hours left
- MindBoard Classic $5.99 -> $4.49; Time left not specified
- Chemistry Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Vitamins and Minerals $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Color by Numbers - Flowers PRO $4.49 -> $2.49; 6 days left
- Names and Meanings $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
Games
- Earthlings Beware! $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- TubeTycoon 2 | TubeLife Global World $9.99 -> $1.49; 5 days left
- Construction Simulator 2 $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Blackthorn Castle $2.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
- Hidden Expedition: The Crown of Solomon (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified
Icon packs & customization
- BERLIN Digital Clock Widget $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- BERLIN Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- SLK Futura $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- TRIQUA Analog Clock Widget $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- TRIQUA Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Clock Widget Pink Gear $3.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Digi Clock Widget Pink Gear $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Emo Battery $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left (wtf)
- Singles Vipclass $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left (okay, then)
- Ner - Photo Editor, Pip, Square, Filters, Pro $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left (shady dev = ads added to app due to sale)
- RAM Booster eXtreme Speed Pro $3.99 -> Free; 5 days left (why)
- Screen lock and sleep .. zzz.. $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left (why)
- Dream Book $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left (okay, then)
- Wheres my Internet: Internet Refresher $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left (why)
Comments