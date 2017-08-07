Here we are at the start of another week. It's cloudy and rainy here where I live, which means that it's a perfect time to get you all the first apps sales post. There are a few goodies in here that I find to be awesome, which will be bolded below.

Free

Apps

  1. All About Dinosaurs $2.49 -> Free; 6 hours left
  2. Runtastic Sit-ups & Abs PRO $1.99 -> Free; 6 hours left
  3. Tiles $0.99 -> Free; 6 hours left
  4. Speed View GPS Pro $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  5. Math Tester $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  6. Zebra Kids $6.49 -> Free; 5 days left
  7. Fast Camera - HD Camera Professional $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  8. Drugs Dictionary $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Games

  1. Zombie Fortress : Ice Age Pro $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  2. CosmoLands | Premium Edition $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  3. Hexasmash Pro - Wrecking Ball Physics Puzzle $1.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  4. Hook $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  5. MontaSayer PRO $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  6. Survival Time FULL $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  7. VR Zoo & Farm $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  8. Can You Escape - Prison PRO $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  9. Dinosaur Safari Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  10. Trophy Hunt Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. 3D Steampunk Travel Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 6 hours left
  2. Typographical Zooper Theme $1.99 -> Free; 6 hours left
  3. MINIMALE Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  4. Unicorn Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  5. Blackdrop - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
  6. Oriental Garden 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  7. Smoke & Glass Icon Pack $1.80 -> Free; 2 days left
  8. Aspire UX S8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  9. Creme Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  10. Earth 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  11. Nuclear Fallout Vault Watch $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  12. Wallpapers for Batman HD $1.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  13. Darkor - Super Amoled, Dark, HD/4K Wallpapers $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  14. MIUI 9 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  15. Next Launcher Theme Pink Gear $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  16. Pink Gear HD Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left

Sale

Apps

  1. AFWall+ Unlocker $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  2. AFWall+ (Donate) $2.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  3. How to Tie a Tie Pro $2.98 -> $0.99; 6 hours left
  4. Origami Instructions Pro $2.98 -> $0.99; 6 hours left
  5. Scarf Fashion Designer Pro $2.98 -> $0.99; 6 hours left
  6. WiFi Mouse Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 hours left
  7. MindBoard Classic $5.99 -> $4.49; Time left not specified
  8. Chemistry Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  9. Vitamins and Minerals $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  10. Color by Numbers - Flowers PRO $4.49 -> $2.49; 6 days left
  11. Names and Meanings $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left

Games

  1. Earthlings Beware! $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  2. TubeTycoon 2 | TubeLife Global World $9.99 -> $1.49; 5 days left
  3. Construction Simulator 2 $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  4. Blackthorn Castle $2.99 -> $1.99; Time left not specified
  5. Hidden Expedition: The Crown of Solomon (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Time left not specified

Icon packs & customization

  1. BERLIN Digital Clock Widget $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  2. BERLIN Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  3. SLK Futura $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  4. TRIQUA Analog Clock Widget $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  5. TRIQUA Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  6. Clock Widget Pink Gear $3.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  7. Digi Clock Widget Pink Gear $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Emo Battery $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left (wtf)
  2. Singles Vipclass $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left (okay, then)
  3. Ner - Photo Editor, Pip, Square, Filters, Pro $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left (shady dev = ads added to app due to sale)
  4. RAM Booster eXtreme Speed Pro $3.99 -> Free; 5 days left (why)
  5. Screen lock and sleep .. zzz.. $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left (why)
  6. Dream Book $2.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left (okay, then)
  7. Wheres my Internet: Internet Refresher $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left (why)